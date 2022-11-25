Wanhua Chemical : Invested a 600MWp Aquaculture-Solar Hybrid PV Power Station

TIME ：2022-11-25

Wanhua Chemical invested in a new joint venture with our partner to conduct a 600MWp aquaculture-solar hybrid PV power station. This initiative will occupy 1084.5 hectares of space.

The photovoltaic panels will be constructed on shrimp and crab farms to provide shade for aquatic animals and improve the land-use efficiency. The cooperative project, with a 700 million kWh capacity, will reduce 700,000 tons of CO 2 emissions annually.

This is a creative move in utilizing alternative energy sources. We will continue to balance and maximize the economic, ecological, and social benefits in our industry.