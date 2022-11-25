Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  China
  Shanghai Stock Exchange
  Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    600309   CNE0000016J9

WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.

(600309)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-23
86.52 CNY   +0.03%
01:44aWanhua Chemical : Invested a 600MWp Aquaculture-Solar Hybrid PV Power Station
PU
11/24Wanhua Chemical : With gratitude, We strive for a visionary future! -- A letter of thanks from the chairman to all Wanhua staff
PU
10/25Wanhua Chemical's Q3 Profit Tumbles 46%; Revenue Rises 4%
MT
Wanhua Chemical : Invested a 600MWp Aquaculture-Solar Hybrid PV Power Station

11/25/2022 | 01:44am EST
Wanhua Chemical Invested a 600MWp Aquaculture-Solar Hybrid PV Power Station
TIME ：2022-11-25

Wanhua Chemical invested in a new joint venture with our partner to conduct a 600MWp aquaculture-solar hybrid PV power station. This initiative will occupy 1084.5 hectares of space.

The photovoltaic panels will be constructed on shrimp and crab farms to provide shade for aquatic animals and improve the land-use efficiency. The cooperative project, with a 700 million kWh capacity, will reduce 700,000 tons of CO2emissions annually.

This is a creative move in utilizing alternative energy sources. We will continue to balance and maximize the economic, ecological, and social benefits in our industry.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 06:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
