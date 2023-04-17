Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600309   CNE0000016J9

WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.

(600309)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-16
97.27 CNY   +5.75%
11:48aWanhua Chemical : & NKODA signed an strategic cooperation agreement regard to high-performance PPF
PU
11:38aWanhua Chemical : Presents its Sustainable Flagship Products at Chinaplas
PU
07:42aWanhua Chemical Logs 39 Billion Yuan in Q1 Revenue
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wanhua Chemical : & NKODA signed an strategic cooperation agreement regard to high-performance PPF

04/17/2023 | 11:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On April 17th, Wanhua Chemical signed a strategic cooperation agreement with NKODA at Chinaplas2023 to seek mutual development with complementary advantages and resources sharing, in order to accelerate the technical upgrading of high-performance TPU PPF (Paint Protective Film) and facilitate the development of the automotive aftermarket on a low-carbon path.

At the ceremony, Mr. Lin Xiao, the chairmanof NKODA, commented:"through the partnership, Wanhua Chemical's high-performance TPU materials will be applied to PPF. We will work together to develop excellent solutions that catch the market trend and anticipate the future."

Dr. Weiqi Hua, the executive Vice President of Wanhua Chemical, said, "Wanhua Chemical is continuously bringing innovation to the the industry chain, providing more environmentally-friendly material solutions to enhance the outstanding performance of NKODA products. Our joint innovative efforts is going to push the segment to the next level."

WANTHANE® aliphatic TPU solution

WANTHANE® A9011outstanding performance

High light transmittance enables aesthetic designs

WANTHANE® A9011 has a high light transmittance of ≥ 92% and a haze of ≤ 1. It also has high surface brightness and stable processing characteristics.

High strength ensures comfortable travels

The product has excellentmechanical properties, with its tensile strength ≥60MPa. It also has high resiliencethat can protect cars from stone splash and easy to recover itself.

Long-term yellowing resistance guarantees durability

After 3000 hours of QUVA aging test, the film shows a minimal color difference with a dE ≤ 0.8. After all, the product can block UV with a rate of ≥97%.

Its weather resistance provides protection from all seasons

Ithas excellent resistance to hot and humid weather while maintaining high flexibilityat low temperatures.

We will join hands with partners to build a green industrial ecosystem and empower the automotive aftermarket, realizing our mission of "advancing chemistry transforming lives"!

Attachments

Disclaimer

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 15:47:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.
11:48aWanhua Chemical : & NKODA signed an strategic cooperation agreement regard to high-perform..
PU
11:38aWanhua Chemical : Presents its Sustainable Flagship Products at Chinaplas
PU
07:42aWanhua Chemical Logs 39 Billion Yuan in Q1 Revenue
MT
03:17aWanhua Chemical : CHINAPLAS2023 | Wanhua Chemical Attends the Press Conference of Chinapla..
PU
04/14Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Ma..
CI
04/11KBR Sets Record for Fastest Phenol, Acetone Technology Start-up
AQ
04/06Suez Inks China Desalination-Plant Contract
DJ
03/30Wanhua Chemical : Attended ECS 2023, Providing Innovative Solutions for Various Industries
PU
03/2738th Annual World Petrochemical Conf : Wanhua Chemical Shares Inspiring and Insightful Pra..
AQ
03/20Wanhua Chemical Resumes Production at MDI Factory After Maintenance
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 183 B 26 635 M 26 635 M
Net income 2023 20 439 M 2 976 M 2 976 M
Net Debt 2023 42 151 M 6 137 M 6 137 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,6x
Yield 2023 2,35%
Capitalization 305 B 44 462 M 44 462 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,90x
EV / Sales 2024 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 24 387
Free-Float 48,1%
Chart WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 97,27 CNY
Average target price 120,49 CNY
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guang Wu Kou President, General Manager & Director
Li Min Li Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Zeng Tai Liao Chairman
Hao Cong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jin Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.4.99%42 044
AIR LIQUIDE19.68%90 888
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION2.01%72 941
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.16.64%31 522
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.17.72%20 846
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION9.72%20 234
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer