Wanhua Chemical : wins “Excellence Award” from Axalta

TIME ：2021-05-08

Wanhua Chemical, a global leader in the production and marketing of Polyurethanes, Petrochemicals and fine chemicals, was given the inaugural Excellence Award by Axalta. Dr. Howard Ding, Sales Director of Wanhua Fine Chemicals and Marc Block, Vice President of Performance Chemicals Business Unit, accepted the award online on behalf of the company.

The Excellence Award is given to the rare supplier, who exhibits progressively exceptional overall quality, service, technology and total capacity performance for three consecutive years or longer. The Excellence Award winner also demonstrates an exceptional commitment to helping Axalta achieve its strategic initiatives. 'I am happy to announce that the 2020 Excellence Award goes to Wanhua Chemical', said Becky Anderson, Global Category Manager - Procurement of Axalta.'Wanhua has previously won the supplier of the year awards in 2017, 2018, 2019, making 2020 the fourth consecutive year. This is an unparalleled achievement amongst our supplier base.'

Wanhua won the Excellence Award from Axalta

Wanhua focuses on customers' needs and is committed to supplying premium products and value-added services to meet the growing industry demand. In the challenging year of 2020, both production and supply have been seriously affected by the outbreak of COVID-19 and several force majeures in upstream industries. Wanhua responded quickly and ensured the continuous supply of downstream customers to the greatest extent possible.

'We are very proud to have been recognized with the Supplier of the Year award for the fourth year in a row', said Dr. Howard Ding. 'Over the years, the cooperation between Wanhua and Axalta has expanded to cover all key global markets and a growing number of product categories. This award only motivates us to develop new products and solutions. Wanhua is dedicated to pursuing innovation while creating benefits for the society'.