    600309   CNE0000016J9

WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.

(600309)
Wanhua Chemical : wins “Excellence Award” from Axalta

05/09/2021 | 12:38am EDT
Wanhua Chemical wins 'Excellence Award' from Axalta
TIME ：2021-05-08

Wanhua Chemical, a global leader in the production and marketing of Polyurethanes, Petrochemicals and fine chemicals, was given the inaugural Excellence Award by Axalta. Dr. Howard Ding, Sales Director of Wanhua Fine Chemicals and Marc Block, Vice President of Performance Chemicals Business Unit, accepted the award online on behalf of the company.

The Excellence Award is given to the rare supplier, who exhibits progressively exceptional overall quality, service, technology and total capacity performance for three consecutive years or longer. The Excellence Award winner also demonstrates an exceptional commitment to helping Axalta achieve its strategic initiatives. 'I am happy to announce that the 2020 Excellence Award goes to Wanhua Chemical', said Becky Anderson, Global Category Manager - Procurement of Axalta.'Wanhua has previously won the supplier of the year awards in 2017, 2018, 2019, making 2020 the fourth consecutive year. This is an unparalleled achievement amongst our supplier base.'

Wanhua won the Excellence Award from Axalta

Wanhua focuses on customers' needs and is committed to supplying premium products and value-added services to meet the growing industry demand. In the challenging year of 2020, both production and supply have been seriously affected by the outbreak of COVID-19 and several force majeures in upstream industries. Wanhua responded quickly and ensured the continuous supply of downstream customers to the greatest extent possible.

'We are very proud to have been recognized with the Supplier of the Year award for the fourth year in a row', said Dr. Howard Ding. 'Over the years, the cooperation between Wanhua and Axalta has expanded to cover all key global markets and a growing number of product categories. This award only motivates us to develop new products and solutions. Wanhua is dedicated to pursuing innovation while creating benefits for the society'.

Disclaimer

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2021 04:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 104 B 16 172 M 16 172 M
Net income 2021 19 790 M 3 077 M 3 077 M
Net Debt 2021 25 030 M 3 892 M 3 892 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
Yield 2021 2,33%
Capitalization 335 B 52 036 M 52 054 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,46x
EV / Sales 2022 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 17 581
Free-Float 41,7%
Technical analysis trends WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 133,39 CNY
Last Close Price 106,62 CNY
Spread / Highest target 51,9%
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guang Wu Kou President, General Manager & Director
Zeng Tai Liao Chairman
Xiao Sun Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wan Bin Zhang Independent Director
Yong Jian Bao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.17.11%52 036
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION19.33%96 790
AIR LIQUIDE6.73%82 179
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.24.44%38 136
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.9.05%33 373
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.5.94%30 692