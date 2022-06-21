Wanhwa : The Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders Meeting Major Resolutions
06/21/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Provided by: WANHWA ENTERPRISE COMPANY
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/21
Time of announcement
16:21:22
Subject
The Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders Meeting
Major Resolutions
Date of events
2022/06/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/21
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation: Acknowledged the the "2021 earning distribution proposal"
of the Company.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: NA
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledged the "2021 final accounting reports" of the Company.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors: NA
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: Approved the amendment
to the "Company's Procedures for Asset Acquisition or Disposal".
7.Any other matters that need to be specified: NA
WanHwa Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 08:23:01 UTC.