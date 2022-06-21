Wanhwa : The Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders Meeting Major Resolutions

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/21 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: Acknowledged the the "2021 earning distribution proposal" of the Company. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: NA 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Acknowledged the "2021 final accounting reports" of the Company. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors: NA 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: Approved the amendment to the "Company's Procedures for Asset Acquisition or Disposal". 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: NA