  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Wanhwa Enterprise Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2701   TW0002701000

WANHWA ENTERPRISE COMPANY

(2701)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-19
11.80 TWD   -0.42%
04:24aWANHWA : The Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders Meeting Major Resolutions
PU
05/11Wanhwa Enterprise Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/08WANHWA : To announce the correction of 2021 financial report iXBRL information.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wanhwa : The Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders Meeting Major Resolutions

06/21/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: WANHWA ENTERPRISE COMPANY
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/21 Time of announcement 16:21:22
Subject 
 The Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders Meeting
Major Resolutions
Date of events 2022/06/21 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/21
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation: Acknowledged the the "2021 earning distribution proposal"
 of the Company.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: NA
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
 Acknowledged the "2021 final accounting reports" of the Company.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors: NA
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: Approved the amendment
 to the "Company's Procedures for Asset Acquisition or Disposal".
7.Any other matters that need to be specified: NA

Disclaimer

WanHwa Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 08:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 157 M 5,29 M 5,29 M
Net income 2021 84,4 M 2,84 M 2,84 M
Net cash 2021 273 M 9,18 M 9,18 M
P/E ratio 2021 65,1x
Yield 2021 1,35%
Capitalization 5 310 M 179 M 179 M
EV / Sales 2020 22,1x
EV / Sales 2021 33,1x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 21,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ya Chen Wu General Manager & Director
Shih Yue Huang Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Mao Chang Tsai Chairman & Spokesman
Chao Min Tang Independent Director
Chang Lang Hsu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WANHWA ENTERPRISE COMPANY-3.28%179
SCENTRE GROUP-21.20%8 934
EASYHOME NEW RETAIL GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-14.53%4 277
SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.-19.30%4 276
VINCOM RETAIL JOINT STOCK COMPANY-4.65%2 867
AEON MALL CO., LTD.-2.44%2 695