Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Waraba Gold Limited    WBGD   CA93401G1046

WARABA GOLD LIMITED

(WBGD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 02/23 09:59:39 am
0.2 CAD   -39.39%
08:55aWaraba Gold Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange
NE
01/26Waraba Gold Provides Update on Fokolore Gold Project
NE
01/21Waraba Gold Closed Acquisition of Mali Gold Project
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Waraba Gold Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

03/12/2021 | 08:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2021) - Waraba Gold Limited (CSE: WBGD) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it is now trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The Corporation is now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (also known as the Deutsche Boerse AG) under the symbol, ZE0. The Corporation's common shares continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol, WBGD. The Frankfurt listing will increase the visibility of the Corporation amongst European investors and will make it easier for both institutional and retail investors across Europe to participate in the market for the Corporation's shares.

For additional information, please contact:

WARABA GOLD LIMITED

Carl Esprey
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Telephone: +1 312 235 2605
Email: cesprey@warabagold.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the proposal to complete the associated transactions. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the assumption that the Frankfurt listing will increase the visibility of the Corporation among European investors. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The Corporation assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

The CSE nor its market regulator does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76984


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about WARABA GOLD LIMITED
08:55aWaraba Gold Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange
NE
01/26Waraba Gold Provides Update on Fokolore Gold Project
NE
01/21Waraba Gold Closed Acquisition of Mali Gold Project
NE
2020Waraba Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
NE
2020ZENITH EXPLORATION  : Announces corporate updates and early warning report discl..
AQ
2020Zenith Exploration Inc. Announces Corporate Updates and Early Warning Report ..
NE
2020ZENITH EXPLORATION  : Amends terms of warrants
AQ
2020ZENITH EXPLORATION  : Closes non-brokered private placement
AQ
2020ZENITH EXPLORATION  : Announces private placement of units
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,11 M -0,08 M -0,08 M
Net cash 2020 0,11 M 0,09 M 0,09 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,80x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14,6 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart WARABA GOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Waraba Gold Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carl J. Esprey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brent Hahn President & Director
Jesse Hahn Chief Financial Officer & Director
James A. McCrea Independent Director
Shimmy Posen Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WARABA GOLD LIMITED0.00%12
BHP GROUP10.30%171 250
RIO TINTO PLC5.69%134 068
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC23.30%56 935
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.26.81%40 019
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED16.75%12 080
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ