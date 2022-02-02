Warabeya Nichiyo : Notice Regarding Change in Representative

Name Date of birth Career summary Number of shares owned (Thousands) Feb. 1997 Joined Nichiyo Carry Co., Ltd. (currently Bestrans Co., Ltd.) May 2003 Assumed Director Head of Sales Headquarters and General Manager of Business Promotion Dept. May 2006 Assumed Managing Director May 2011 Assumed Representative Director, President of Warabeya Hokkaido Co., Ltd. Mar. 2013 Assumed Representative Director, President of Warabeya Tokai Co., Ltd. May 2016 Assumed Representative Director, President of Warabeya Kansai Co., Ltd. (currently Warabeya Nichiyo International Co., Ltd.) Sept. 2016 Director, Executive Officer and Head of Western Japan Business Headquarters June 2017 Director, Executive Officer, General Manager of International Business Dept. and supervising Quality Assurance Dept. May 2018 Assumed Director and Managing Executive Officer of the Company Hideo Tsuji January 21, In charge of international business and supervising 3 1964 Corporate Planning Dept. and Quality Assurance Dept. Mar. 2019 Assumed Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer In charge of international business and supervising Corporate Planning Dept. and Quality Assurance Dept. Mar. 2020 Assumed Director and Executive Vice President In charge of international business and supervising Corporate Planning Dept. and Quality Assurance Dept. May 2021 Assumed Representative Director, Vice President In charge of international business and supervising Corporate Planning Dept. and Quality Assurance Dept. Sept. 2021 Representative Director, Vice President In charge of international business and supervising Corporate Planning Dept. and Quality Assurance Dept. (current position) (Significant concurrent positions outside the Company) Representative Director, President of Warabeya Nichiyo International Co., Ltd.

Scheduled date of change Tuesday, March 1, 2022

