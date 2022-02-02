Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Warabeya Nichiyo Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2918   JP3994400004

WARABEYA NICHIYO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(2918)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Warabeya Nichiyo : Notice Regarding Change in Representative

02/02/2022 | 11:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Translation

January 27, 2022

Company Name:

Warabeya Nichiyo Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Hiroyuki Otomo, Representative Director, President

(Securities code: 2918, Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)

Contact:

Naoshi Asano, Director, Managing Executive Officer

(Tel: 03-5363-7010)

Notice Regarding Change in Representative

Warabeya Nichiyo Holdings Co., Ltd. (hereinafter the "Company") has decided to make changes to its representatives today as follows.

1. Change in representative

  1. Reason for change in representative
    In order to further strengthen and enhance the Company's management system.
  2. Name and title of representative

Former representative

Name:

Hiroyuki Otomo

New title:

Representative Director, Chairman

New representative

Name:

Hideo Tsuji

New title:

Representative Director, President

(3) Career summary

Name

Date of birth

Career summary

Number of

shares owned

(Thousands)

Jan. 1988

Joined Nichiyo Co., Ltd.

May 1989

Joined the Company

May 1991

Assumed Director

May 1998

Assumed Managing Director

Oct. 2005

Assumed Representative Director of Nichiyo Co.,

Hiroyuki

January 30,

Ltd.

May 2009

Assumed Managing Director of the Company

520

Otomo

1962

Head of General Business Headquarters

Aug. 2011

Assumed Executive Director

Head of General Business Headquarters

Apr. 2014

Assumed Representative Director, Vice President

Head of Production Headquarters

May 2015

Assumed Representative Director, President (current

position)

1

Name

Date of birth

Career summary

Number of

shares owned

(Thousands)

Feb. 1997

Joined Nichiyo Carry Co., Ltd. (currently Bestrans

Co., Ltd.)

May 2003

Assumed Director

Head of Sales Headquarters and General Manager of

Business Promotion Dept.

May 2006

Assumed Managing Director

May 2011

Assumed Representative Director, President of

Warabeya Hokkaido Co., Ltd.

Mar. 2013

Assumed Representative Director, President of

Warabeya Tokai Co., Ltd.

May 2016

Assumed Representative Director, President of

Warabeya Kansai Co., Ltd. (currently Warabeya

Nichiyo International Co., Ltd.)

Sept. 2016

Director, Executive Officer and Head of Western

Japan Business Headquarters

June 2017

Director, Executive Officer, General Manager of

International Business Dept. and supervising

Quality Assurance Dept.

May 2018

Assumed Director and Managing Executive Officer

of the Company

Hideo Tsuji

January 21,

In charge of international business and supervising

3

1964

Corporate Planning Dept. and Quality Assurance

Dept.

Mar. 2019

Assumed Director and Senior Managing Executive

Officer

In charge of international business and supervising

Corporate Planning Dept. and Quality Assurance

Dept.

Mar. 2020

Assumed Director and Executive Vice President

In charge of international business and supervising

Corporate Planning Dept. and Quality Assurance

Dept.

May 2021

Assumed Representative Director, Vice President

In charge of international business and supervising

Corporate Planning Dept. and Quality Assurance

Dept.

Sept. 2021

Representative Director, Vice President

In charge of international business and supervising

Corporate Planning Dept. and Quality Assurance

Dept. (current position)

(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)

Representative Director, President of Warabeya

Nichiyo International Co., Ltd.

  1. Scheduled date of change Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Note: This English translation is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

2

Disclaimer

WARABEYA NICHIYO Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 04:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WARABEYA NICHIYO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
02/02WARABEYA NICHIYO : Notice Regarding Change in Representative
PU
01/19Warabeya Nichiyo Sees Nine-Month Attributable Profit Surge 283%; Raises Year-End Divide..
MT
01/17WARABEYA NICHIYO : Notice Regarding Revision to Dividends Forecasts (Increase) and Abolish..
PU
01/17WARABEYA NICHIYO : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended Nov..
PU
01/17Warabeya Nichiyo Holdings Co., Ltd. Revises Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending Febru..
CI
01/17Warabeya Nichiyo Holdings Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending Febr..
CI
2021Warabeya Nichiyo Foods to Close Niigata Plant, Transfer Business to Daily Hayashiya
MT
2021Warabeya Nichiyo Holdings Swings Back to Profit in H1
MT
2021WARABEYA NICHIYO : Notice of Difference Between Consolidated Financial Forecast and Actual..
PU
2021WARABEYA NICHIYO : Notice Regarding the Closure and Business Transfer of Niigata Plant
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 192 B 1 681 M 192 B
Net income 2022 3 267 M 28,6 M 3 267 M
Net Debt 2022 297 M 2,60 M 297 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 2,64%
Capitalization 33 130 M 290 M 33 130 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 2 180
Free-Float -
Chart WARABEYA NICHIYO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Warabeya Nichiyo Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WARABEYA NICHIYO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 897,00 JPY
Average target price 2 940,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 55,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiroyuki Otomo Senior Managing Director & GM-Production
Takashi Himeda Independent Outside Director
Tsunehisa Shirai Director & GM-Metropolitan Business
Naoshi Asano Director & Head-Financial Planning
Mikio Imura Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WARABEYA NICHIYO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-8.00%289
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.0.75%11 661
NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-4.29%7 191
PT INDOFOOD CBP SUKSES MAKMUR TBK-0.29%7 084
NONGSHIM CO., LTD.1.41%1 550
S FOODS INC.1.58%974