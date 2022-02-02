Warabeya Nichiyo : Notice Regarding Change in Representative
Translation
January 27, 2022
Company Name:
Warabeya Nichiyo Holdings Co., Ltd.
Representative:
Hiroyuki Otomo, Representative Director, President
(Securities code: 2918, Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)
Contact:
Naoshi Asano, Director, Managing Executive Officer
(Tel: 03-5363-7010)
Notice Regarding Change in Representative
Warabeya Nichiyo Holdings Co., Ltd. (hereinafter the "Company") has decided to make changes to its representatives today as follows.
1. Change in representative
Reason for change in representative
In order to further strengthen and enhance the Company's management system.
Name and title of representative
Former representative
Name:
Hiroyuki Otomo
New title:
Representative Director, Chairman
New representative
Name:
Hideo Tsuji
New title:
Representative Director, President
(3) Career summary
Name
Date of birth
Career summary
Number of
shares owned
(Thousands)
Jan. 1988
Joined Nichiyo Co., Ltd.
May 1989
Joined the Company
May 1991
Assumed Director
May 1998
Assumed Managing Director
Oct. 2005
Assumed Representative Director of Nichiyo Co.,
Hiroyuki
January 30,
Ltd.
May 2009
Assumed Managing Director of the Company
520
Otomo
1962
Head of General Business Headquarters
Aug. 2011
Assumed Executive Director
Head of General Business Headquarters
Apr. 2014
Assumed Representative Director, Vice President
Head of Production Headquarters
May 2015
Assumed Representative Director, President (current
position)
Name
Date of birth
Career summary
Number of
shares owned
(Thousands)
Feb. 1997
Joined Nichiyo Carry Co., Ltd. (currently Bestrans
Co., Ltd.)
May 2003
Assumed Director
Head of Sales Headquarters and General Manager of
Business Promotion Dept.
May 2006
Assumed Managing Director
May 2011
Assumed Representative Director, President of
Warabeya Hokkaido Co., Ltd.
Mar. 2013
Assumed Representative Director, President of
Warabeya Tokai Co., Ltd.
May 2016
Assumed Representative Director, President of
Warabeya Kansai Co., Ltd. (currently Warabeya
Nichiyo International Co., Ltd.)
Sept. 2016
Director, Executive Officer and Head of Western
Japan Business Headquarters
June 2017
Director, Executive Officer, General Manager of
International Business Dept. and supervising
Quality Assurance Dept.
May 2018
Assumed Director and Managing Executive Officer
of the Company
Hideo Tsuji
January 21,
In charge of international business and supervising
3
1964
Corporate Planning Dept. and Quality Assurance
Dept.
Mar. 2019
Assumed Director and Senior Managing Executive
Officer
In charge of international business and supervising
Corporate Planning Dept. and Quality Assurance
Dept.
Mar. 2020
Assumed Director and Executive Vice President
In charge of international business and supervising
Corporate Planning Dept. and Quality Assurance
Dept.
May 2021
Assumed Representative Director, Vice President
In charge of international business and supervising
Corporate Planning Dept. and Quality Assurance
Dept.
Sept. 2021
Representative Director, Vice President
In charge of international business and supervising
Corporate Planning Dept. and Quality Assurance
Dept. (current position)
(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)
Representative Director, President of Warabeya
Nichiyo International Co., Ltd.
Scheduled date of change Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Note: This English translation is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
Disclaimer
WARABEYA NICHIYO Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 04:58:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
