    WARBABANK   KW0EQB010944

WARBA BANK K.S.C.P.

(WARBABANK)
Warba Bank K S C P : اجتماع مؤتمر المحللين - الربع الرابع من عام 2021

02/22/2022 | 12:21am EST
Disclaimer

THE INFORMATION SET OUT IN THIS PRESENTATION AND PROVIDED IN THE DISCUSSION SUBSEQUENT THERETO DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY OR SELL SECURITIES. IT IS SOLELY FOR USE AT AN INVESTOR PRESENTATION AND IS PROVIDED AS INFORMATION ONLY. THIS PRESENTATION DOES NOT CONTAIN ALL OF THE INFORMATION THAT IS MATERIAL TO AN INVESTOR. This presentation has been prepared by (and is the sole responsibility of) WARBA BANK (K.S.C) (the

"Bank").

Important Notice

The information herein may be amended and supplemented and may not as such be relied upon for the purposes of entering into any transaction. This presentation may not be reproduced (in whole or in part), distributed or transmitted to any other person without the Bank's prior written consent.

The information in this presentation and the views reflected therein are those of the Bank and are subject to change without notice. All projections, valuations and statistical analyses are provided to assist the recipient in the evaluation of the matters described herein. They may be based on subjective assessments and assumptions and may use one among alternative methodologies that produce different results and, to the extent that they are based on historical information, they should not be relied upon as an accurate prediction of future performance. These materials are not intended to provide the basis for any recommendation that any investor should subscribe for or purchase any securities.

This presentation does not disclose all the risks and other significant issues related to an investment in any securities/transaction.

Forward-Looking Statements

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Warba Bank is under no obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein. No person shall have any right of action against the Bank or any other person in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this presentation. No person is authorized to give any information or to make any representation not contained in and not consistent with this presentation, and, if given or made, such information or representation must not be relied upon as having been authorized by or on behalf of the Bank.

This presentation does not constitute an offer or an agreement, or a solicitation of an offer or an agreement, to enter into any transaction (including for the provision of any services). No assurance is given that any such transaction can or will be arranged or agreed.

Certain statements in this presentation may constitute forward-looking views. These statements reflect the Bank's expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially and may adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans described herein. You are cautioned not to rely on such forward-looking statements. The Bank does not assume any obligation to update its view of such risks and uncertainties or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made herein.

Contents

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Warba Bank KSC published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 05:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 74,0 M 245 M 245 M
Net income 2022 22,0 M 72,7 M 72,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 552 M 1 825 M 1 825 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,46x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,5%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,28 KWD
Average target price 0,23 KWD
Spread / Average Target -18,5%
Managers and Directors
Shaheen Hamad Al-Ghanem Chief Executive Officer
Khaled Hassan Hafez Chief Financial Officer
Abdulwahab Abdullah Ibrahim Al-Houti Chairman
Wael Elsaid Shawareb Chief Technology Officer
Simon Larby Clements Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WARBA BANK K.S.C.P.0.73%1 819
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK12.58%85 236
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.12.50%25 738
ALINMA BANK45.45%18 043
QATAR ISLAMIC BANK (Q.P.S.C.)11.18%13 260
MASRAF AL RAYAN (Q.P.S.C.)7.31%12 571