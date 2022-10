The beginning of live webcast text

Mr. Ahmed El-Shazli:

Good afternoon, and welcome to Warba Bank's webcast for the third quarter of year 2022. It's a pleasure to have with us on the call today:

Mr. Anwar Al-Ghaith, DCEO of Warba;

Al-Ghaith, DCEO of Warba; Mr. Mohamed Eissa, Chief Financial Officer; and

Mr. Mohamed Saleh, Executive Manager

Financial Planning & Analysis.

I will now handover to Mohamed Saleh, thank you.

Mr. Mohamad Saleh:

Thank you, Ahmad.

Good afternoon. We are glad to have you all in our analyst call for the third quarter of year 2022.

In the beginning, I would like to read out a brief disclaimer for today's presentation. Certain statements in this presentation may constitute forward-looking views. These statements reflect the Bank's expectations and are subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and may adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans described herein.

The Bank does not assume any obligations to update its views of such risks and uncertainties or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to forward-looking statements made herein.

In addition to this disclaimer, we just read now, we do encourage you all to refer to our full disclaimer which is displaying right now on page-2 of the presentation.

So, let's move to our presentation for today, we will start the presentation with opening remarks from the Bank's DCEO Mr. Anwar Al- Ghaith then will be followed by a presentation