Translated Version

Minutes of Meeting for Warba Bank shareholders' Postponed Extraordinary General

Assembly Meeting on Monday, March 27, 2023.

The Postponed Extraordinary General Assembly of Warba Bank shareholders concluded its annual meeting at 12:30 pm on Monday, March 27, 2023, at the bank's main headquarters in Sharq - Omar bin Al-Khattab Street - Al-Raya Administrative Tower - Floor (13), in the presence of the shareholders who own 1,166,935,666 shares, representing 58.347% of the bank's capital amounting to KD 200,000,000. (Two hundred million Kuwaiti dinars) divided into 2,000,000,000 shares (two billion shares), and in the presence of:

1. Mr. Hamad Musaed Al-Sayer Chairman of the Board of Directors - Warba Bank 2. Mr. Shaheen Hamad Al-Ghanim Chief Executive Officer - Warba Bank

After announcing the quorum for the postponed Extraordinary General Assembly meeting, Mr. Hamad Musaed Al-Sayer started the meeting in his capacity as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the General Assembly, welcoming the attendees, the following items on the Extra Ordinary General Assembly's agenda were then discussed and approved.

1- Approve the increase of the authorized, issued and fully paid-up capital of the Bank by 60,000,000 shares (sixty million shares) at a rate of 3% of the authorized, issued and paid-up capital, to be distributed at the rate of (3) shares for every one hundred shares, at an amount of KWD 6,000,000. (six million Kuwaiti Dinars), for the shareholders registered in the bank's records at the end of the record date specified for it on the date of 13 April 2023 on Thursday, and it shall be distributed to the shareholders on the payment date of 18 April 2023 on Tuesday, and to authorize the Board of Directors to dispose of fractional shares and ratify the corporate action schedule in the event that confirmation of the schedule cannot be announced