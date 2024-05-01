Warba Bank K.S.C.P
.ع.ك.م.ش ةبرو كنب
Earnings Review Webcast
ينورتكللاا ثبلا ةصنم ربع نيللحملا رمتؤم
First Quarter of Financial Year 2024
2024 يلاملا ماعلا نم لولأا عبرلل
Monday, 29 April 2024
2024 ليربإ 29 ،نينثلأا
at 2:30 p.m.
رهظلا دعب 2:30 ةعاسلا
Kuwait Time.
.تيوكلا ةلودل ىلحملا تيقوتلاب
Corporate participants:
:كنبلا نم نيكراشملا ةداسلا
Mr. Shaheen Al Ghanem - Chief Executive
ةبرو كنبل يذيفنتلا سيئرلا - مناغلا نيهاش / ديسلا
Officer of Warba Bank
Mr. Mohamed Eissa - Chief Financial Officer
ةيلاملا ةباقرلا ةعومجم سيئر - ىسيع دمحم / ديسلا
Mr. Mohamed Saleh - Executive Manager
ليلحتلاو طيطختلا يذيفنت ريدم - حلاص دمحم / ديسلا
Financial Planning & Analysis
يلاملا
Chairperson:
:ةسلجلا سيئر
Mr. Ahmed El-Shazly - EFG Hermes
سمريه ةيلاملا ةعومجملا -يلذاشلا دمحأ / ديسلا
Sharq - Block 7 - Omar Ibn Al-Khattab Street - Parcel 6 - Al Raya Tower - Mezzanine #1 - P.O.Box: 1220 Al Safat 13013 Kuwait - Tel: +965 1825555 - Fax: +965 22288601 - C.R 334402
The beginning of live webcast text
Mr. Ahmed El-Shazli
Good afternoon, and welcome to Warba Bank's webcast for the first quarter financial results of 2024. It is a pleasure to have with us on the call today:
- Mr. Shaheen Al Ghanem, Chief Executive Officer of Warba Bank;
- Mr. Mohamed Eissa, Chief Financial Officer; and
- Mr. Mohamed Saleh, Executive Manager Financial Planning & Analysis.
I will now handover to Mr. Mohamed Saleh,
thank you.
Mr. Mohamed Saleh
Thank you, Ahmad.
Good afternoon. We are glad to have you on our analyst call for the first quarter of the year 2024.
In the beginning, I would like to read out a brief disclaimer for today's presentation. Certain statements in this presentation may constitute forward-looking views. These statements reflect the Bank's expectations and are subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and may adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans described herein.
The Bank does not assume any obligation to update its views of such risks and uncertainties or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to forward-looking statements made herein.
In addition to this disclaimer, we just read now, we do encourage you all to refer to our full disclaimer, which is displaying right now on page-2 of the presentation.
رشابملا ثبلا ةسلج صن ةيادب
يلذاشلا دمحأ /ديسلا
يفتاهلا رمتؤملا يف مكب ًابحرمو ًلاهأو ًاعيمج ريخلا ءاسم لولأا عبرلا للاخ ةبرو كنبل ةيلاملا جئاتنلا ةشقانمل نيللحملل
- نم لك مويلا انيلإ مضني نأ اندعسي ،2024 يلاملا ماعلل ؛ةبرو كنبل يذيفنتلا سيئرلا ،مناغلا نيهاش / ديسلا ▪
- ؛ةيلاملا ةباقرلا ةعومجم سيئر ،ىسيع دمحم / ديسلا ▪
ليلحتلاو طيطختلا يذيفنت ريدم ،حلاص دمحم / ديسلا ▪
.يلاملا
.حلاص دمحم / ديسلل نلآا ةملكلاو
.كل ركشًا
حلاص دمحم /ديسلا
.دمحأ ،كل ركشا
عبرلل نيللحملا رمتؤم يف مكدوجو اندعسي نحن .ريخلا ءاسم
.2024 يلاملا ماعلل لولأا
زجوملا ةيلوئسملا ءلاخإ صن مكيلع رقأ نأ دوأ ،ةيادبلا يف ضعب ضرعلا اذه نمضتي .مويلا يميدقتلا ضرعلا نأشب تاعقوت سكعت ،ةيلبقتسم ةيعلطت ةرظنب مستت يتلا تانايبلا نيقيلا مدع نم ةجردو رطاخملا ضعب ىلع يوطنت دقو كنبلا دقو يرهوج لكشب ةيلعفلا جئاتنلا فلاتخا ىلإ يدؤي دق امب
.انه ةدراولا ططخلل ةيلاملا راثلآاو جئاتنلا ىلع ًابلس رثؤي
كلتب ةقلعتملا هئارآ ثيدحتل تامازتلا يأ كنبلا لمحتي لا يتلا تاعجارملا جئاتن نع نلاعلإا وأ نيقيلا مدعو رطاخملا
.ةيط ةنيبملا ةيعلطتلا تانايبلا ىلع متت
نأ ًاضيأ دوأ ،وتلل هتأرق يذلا ةيلوئسملا ءلاخإ ىلإ ةفاضلإاب لماكلا ةيلوئسملا ءلاخإ نايب ىلإ عوجرلا ىلع ًاعيمج مكثحأ
.يميدقتلا ضرعلا نم ةيناثلا ةحفصلا يف
2
So, let us move to our presentation for today, we will start the presentation with opening remarks from the Bank's CEO Mr. Shaheen Al Ghanem then we will be followed by a presentation from the Bank's CFO, Mr. Mohamed Eissa; that covers in-details the updates of financial performance of Warba for the first quarter of year 2024.
Upon finalizing the presentation slides, we will be ready to receive all questions through the webcast's facility.
Also, you may access our website under Investor relations and download the application for "Warba - Investor Relations" and get access of up-to-date information as well as historical news, disclosures, and financial reports of the bank.
I would like to hand the call over to Mr. Shaheen Al Ghanem the Bank's CEO; to take you through a brief update on Warba business environment during the first quarter of the year 2024.
Mr. Shaheen Al Ghanem
Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today
in our "Earnings Review" webcast for the first
quarter of the year 2024.
In the beginning I would like to highlight the main developments of Kuwait's economic outlook.
"Kuwait Economy" is supported by its exceptionally strong fiscal and external sovereign's net foreign assets that provide a significant financial merit.
The robustness of Kuwait's Financial Position is proven to tackle long-termchallenges accompanied with sustained resilient strategy to cope with vulnerable market conditions.
أدبن فوسو ،يميدقتلا ضرعلا ىلإ ةرشابم لقتننس ،نلآا سيئرلا - مناغلا نيهاش /ديسلا نم ةيحاتتفا ةملكب ضرعلا دمحم / ديسلا نم ضرع هعبتيس كلذ دعب ،ةبرو كنبل يذيفنتلا ليصافت نع كنبلل ةيلاملا ةباقرلا ةعومجم سيئر - ىسيع
.2024 يلاملا ماعلل لولأا عبرلل ةبرول ةيلاملا تانايبلاو ءادلأا
نيدعتسم نوكنس ،يميدقتلا ضرعلا حئارش نم ءاهتنلاا دنع
.ينورتكللإا ثبلا ةصنم للاخ نم ةلئسلأا عيمج يقلتل
تاقلاعل ينورتكللإا انعقوم ىلإ لوخدلا مكنكمي ،ًاضيأ تاقلاع" ـب صاخلا قيبطتلا ليمحت كلذكو نيرمثتسملا ةفاضلإاب رابخلأا ثدحأ ىلع لوصحلاو "ةبرو - نيرمثتسم
.كنبلل ةيلاملا ريراقتلاو تاحاصفلااو ةيخيراتلا رابخلأا ىلإ
سيئرلا ،مناغلا نيهاش /ديسلا ىلإ ثيدحلا ةفد لقنأ ،كلذبو
يف لامعلأا ةئيب نع زجومًا مكل ضرعيل ،ةبرو كنبل يذيفنتلا 2024 يلاملا ماعلل لولأا عبرلا للاخ ةبرو
مناغلا نيهاش /ديسلا
مامضنلاا ىلع ريدقتلاو ركشلا صلاخب مكل مدقتأ .ريخلا ءاسم ينورتكللاا ثبلا ةصنم ربع "نيللحملا رمتؤم" يف مويلا انيلإ 2024 يلاملا ماعلل لولأا عبرلا للاخ
يف ةيسيئرلا تاروطتلا ىلع ءوضلا طلسأ نأ دوأ ةيادبلا يف
.تيوكلا ةلود يف يداصتقلإا قفلأا
يئامثتسلاا و يوقلا يلاملا معدلاب "يتيوكلا داصتقلاا" ىظحي ةرادج رفوت يذلا ةيوقلا ةيبنجلأا لوصلأا يفاص للاخ نم
.ةماه ةيلام
ةهجاوم ىلع هتردق تيوكلل يوقلا يلاملا زكرملا تبثأ دقل ةمادتسمو ةنرم ةيجيتارتساب ةبوحصمو ىدملا ةليوط تايدحتلا
.ةبلقتملا قوسلا فورظ عم لماعتلل
3
The "Banking Sector" has demonstrated strong resilience and elevated levels of financial soundness by the end of the first quarter 2024.
The "Central Bank of Kuwait" has continued its efforts to improve banking services and raise the efficiency of Applications & Technologies in the Field of "Banking and Financial Services" as being a main anchor to achieve financial stability and avoid systemic risks.
Moving to the financial results of the financialfirst quarter 2024.
"Warba Bank" has achieved satisfactory financial results in the first quarter of 2024 that have proven our track records of sustainable and outstanding performance driven by our strategic investment in talents and technology as well as operational efficiency and financial resilience.
The "Total Assets" grew by 6.5% to reach KD
4.9 billion, the "Credit Portfolio" increased by 8.7% to reach KD 3.6 billion whilst "Customer Deposits" grew by 4.9% to reach KD 2.9 billion compared to the same period of year 2023.
On the profitability side, the "Operating Income" of the Bank for the first quarter of the current year has reached KD 18.4 million with growth rate of 21% and "Net Profit" of KD 4.7 million with growth rate of 10% resulting "Earning per Share" of 2.17 fils.
Moving forward, on the Operational side
Warba bank "Market Share" has continuously gained more stake from the local market as the financing portfolio share has reached 7.3% which was supported by the corporate banking expansion that was increased by 20 basis points since last year.
ةعفترم تايوتسمو ةيوق ةنورملاب "يفرصملا عاطقلا" مستا امك
.2024 يلاملا ماعلا لولأا عبرلا ةياهنب ةيلاملا ةملاسلا نم
تامدخلا نيسحتل هدوهج »يزكرملا تيوكلا كنب« لصاو دقلو يف ةمدختسملا تاينقتلاو تاقيبطتلا ةءافك عفرو ةيفرصملا ةيساسأ ةزيكر اهرابتعاب »ةيلاملاو ةيفرصملا تامدخلا« لاجم
.ةيماظنلا رطاخملا بنجتو يلاملا رارقتسلاا قيقحتل
يلاملا ماعلل لولأا عبرلا للاخ ةبرو كنبل ةيلاملا جئاتنلا لوح
.2024
ماعلا نم لولأا عبرلا يف ةيضرم ةيلام جئاتن "ةبرو كنب" ققح يذلا زيمتملاو مادتسملا ءادلأاب لفاحلا انلجس تتبثأ 2024 بهاوملا يف ةيجيتارتسلاا انتارامثتسا نم ًلاوأ دافتسا
.ةيلاملا ةنورملاو ةيليغشتلا ةءافكلا ىلإ ةفاضلإاب ايجولونكتلاو
رايلم 4.9 ىلإ لصتل ٪6.5 ةبسنب "لوصلأا يلامجإ" امن
3.6 ىلإ لصتل ٪8.7 ةبسنب "ليومتلا ةظفحم"و يتيوك رانيد ةبسنب "ءلامعلا عئادو" تمن نيح يف ،يتيوك رانيد رايلم ةرتفلا سقنب ةنراقم يتيوك رانيد رايلم 2.9 ىلإ لصتل ٪4.9
.2023 ماعلا نم
نع كنبلل "يليغشتلا حبرلا" لصو دقف ،ةيحبرلا ديعص ىلعو ةبسنب يتيوك رانيد نويلم 18.4 ىلإ يراجلا ماعلل لولأا عبرلا ومن ةبسنب رانيد نويلم 4.7 هردق "حبر يفاص"و ،%21 ومن
.ًاسلف 2.17 رادقمب "مهس ةيحبر" هنع جتن امم %10
يليغشتلا بناجلا ىلإ ،نلآا لاقتنلإا
ةصح نم ربكأ اءزج ةبرو كنبل "ةيقوسلا ةصحلا" تبستكا ٪7.3 ىلإ ليومتلا ةظفحم ةصح تلصو ثيح ةيلحملا قوسلا يتلاو تاكرشلا لامعأ عاطق يف عسوتلا للاخ نم ةموعدم
.قباسلا ماعلا ةياهن نم ساسأ ةطقن 20 رادقمب تداز
4
From the business perspective, the Bank has
successfully recorded various transactions during the first quarter 2024 through acting as "Joint Lead Manager" and "Book Runner" for Sukuk issuances in Saudi and Emirates. Also, acting as "Mandated Lead Arranger" for structured financing facilities in key projects promoting of clean and renewable energy industry that conform to (ESG) standards in Emirates and Bahrain.
For asset under management, the bank was
able to successfully close its second real estate fund by raising USD 50 million invested in multi- family properties in United States.
In respect to strengthening of Warba Bank "Brand Value" and our dedication to meet environmental, social and governance standards, we advance our innovative financing solutions to act as an approved supplier of environmentally friendly goods in partnership with reputable intermediate company.
For Strategic Alliances that integrated banking solutions provided by the Bank to its customer, we recently announced the signing of a partnership agreements with "Abyat" Megastore "Regency" Hotel, under which customers could obtain zero-profitfinancing reaches to KWD 25 thousand over 5-yearsinstalments.
Further, Warba Bank announced the launch of its presence at "The Warehouse" mall to be the first permanent presence of Warba Bank for the automotive sector to provide more distinguished banking services, increase its customer base and spread of local network.
ةفلتخم تلاماعم ليجست يف كنبلا حجن ،لامعلأا روظنم نم هتفصب هلمع للاخ نم 2024 ماع نم لولأا عبرلا للاخ تارادصلإ "تلاجسلا ريدم"و "كرتشملا باتتكلاا ريدم" تاراملإاو ةيدوعسلا ةيبرعلا ةكلمملا نم لاك يف كوكصلا يسيئرلا مظنملا" هتفصب اضيأً لمعي امك .ةدحتملا ةيبرعلا ةيسيئرلا عيراشملا يف ةلكيهملا ليومتلا تلايهستل "ضوفملا عم قفاوتت يتلاو ةددجتملاو ةفيظنلا ةقاطلا ةعانصل جورت يتلا
.نيرحبلاو تاراملإا يف )ESG( ةمكوحلا ريياعم
قلاغإ نم كنبلا نكمت ،كنبلا لبق نم ةرادملا لوصلأل ةبسنلاب 50 يف باتتكلاا للاخ نم حاجنب يناثلا يراقعلا هقودنص ةددعتم ةيلئاع تاراقع يف ةرمثتسم يكيرمأ رلاود نويلم
.ةدحتملا تايلاولا يف ةطشنلأا
دوهجلاو ةبرو كنبل "ةيراجتلا ةملاعلا ةميق" زيزعت وحن نحنو ،ةمكوحلاو ةيعامتجلااو ةيئيبلا ريياعملا قيبطتل ةرمتسملا علسلل دمتعم درومك لمعتل ةركتبملا ةيليومتلا انلولح روطن ةطيسولا تاكرشلا ىدحإ عم ةكارشل دقعب ةئيبلل ةقيدصلا
.لاجملا اذه يف ةقومرملاو
لولحلا ززعت يتلاو ةيجيتارتسلاا تايقافتلاا ثيح نم امأ
رخؤمًا انلعأ ،هئلامعل كنبلا اهمدقي يتلا ةلماكتملا ةيفرصملا رجتم ربكأ "تايبأ" نم لاك عم عم ةكارش ةيقافتا عيقوت نع نكمي امهبجومب متي يتلاو "يسنجيرلا" قدنفو ةئزجتلاب عيب فلأ 25 ىلإ لصي حابرأ رفص ليومت ىلع لوصحلا ليمعلل
.تاونس 5 ىلع ددست طاسقلأ يتيوك رانيد
يف تارايسلا ضرعم عرفل هحاتتفا نع ةبرو كنب نلعأ امك عاطقل ةبرو كنبل مئاد دجاوت لوأ نوكيل "سواه ريو اذ" لوم ةيفرصملا تامدخلا نم ديزملا ميدقتل ًايعس كلذو ،تارايسلا
.ةيلحملا ةكبشلا راشتناو هئلامع ةدعاق ةدايزو ةزيمتملا
5
We have also recently introduced a new "Business Banking Division" that provides customized products and services to enable entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized companies to reach their goals through the latest solutions in business banking services.
With respect to Corporate Social Responsibility and sustainable objectives, Warba Bank announced its sponsorship of several institutions, which comes within the framework of Bank's keenness to encourage sports activities and maintain a healthy lifestyle, especially for school students at all educational levels.
In line with the guidance of the CBK to improve Bank's customer data protection, Warba Bank obtained the prestigious "ISO certificate" for "Information Security Management" after a successful comprehensive evaluation of all applied controls of international standards for cybersecurity, including securing information and data centres.
Regarding the Bank Franchise, Warba Bank has received for "Elite Quality Recognition Award" in Sustainable Direct Payment Practices from "JP Morgan." The award acknowledges the advanced standards maintained by the bank across the complete range of clients' US dollar funds transfer operations.
As for the Bank's Credit Rating, "Fitch" has
reaffirmed Warba Bank Ratings on 11 March 2024 of Long-Term Issuer to "A" with "Stable" outlook.
That was an overview of Warba bank's performance and major achievements, I will hand it over now to Mr. Mohamed Eissa, to take you through details of our financial performance for the first quarter of the year 2024. Thank you.
تامدخلا" ديدج مسق قلاطإب ًاضيأ رخؤماً انمق دق امك ةصصخم تامدخو تاجتنم مدقي ثيح "لامعلأل ةيفرصملا نم ةطسوتملاو ةريغصلا تاكرشلاو لامعلأا داور نيكمتل تامدخلا يف لولحلا ثدحأ للاخ نم مهفادهأ ىلإ لوصولا
.لامعلأل ةيفرصملا
،ةمادتسملا فادهلأاو ةيعامتجلاا ةيلوؤسملا راطإ يفو يف يتأي يذلاو ،تاسسؤم ةدعل هتياعر نع ةبرو كنب نلعأ ظافحلاو ةيضايرلا ةطشنلأا عيجشت ىلع كنبلا صرح راطإ ةفاك يف سرادملا بلاطل ةصاخ يحص ةايح طمن ىلع
.ةيميلعتلا لحارملا
ةئيبلا نيسحتل يزكرملا تيوكلا كنب تايصوت عم ًايشامت ةداهش ىلع ةبرو كنب لصح دقف ،يفرصملا عاطقلاب ةيليغشتلا هزايتجا دعب "تامولعملا نمأ ةرادإ ماظن" ـل ةقومرملا وزيلأا ةقبطملا طباوضلا لمشت يتلاو حاجنب مييقتلا لحارم عيمجل زكارم نيمأت كلذ يف امب ،يناربيسلا نملأل ةيلودلا ريياعملل
.تانايبلاو تامولعملا
ةبخنلا ةدوج" ةزئاج ةبرو كنب ملتسا دقف ،كنبلا زايتما لوح نم مادتسملا عفدلا تاسرامم يف "ةيريدقتلا قيبطت ىدم نع ةزئاجلا هذه ربعتو ."ناجروم يب يج كنب" ةلماكتم ةعومجم ربع كنبلا اهسرامي يتلا ةمدقتملا ريياعملا
.ءلامعلل يكيرملأا رلاودلاب لاوملأا ليوحت تايلمع نم
فينصتلا ةلاكو تدكأ دقف ،ينامتئلاا كنبلا فينصت لوح فينصت تيبثت 2024 سرام 11 يف "شتيف" ينامتئلاا "A" ةينامتئا ةدوج ةجرد دنع ةبرو كنبل لجلأا ليوط ردصملا
."ةرقتسم" ةيلبقتسملا ةرظنلا عم
ةبرو كنبل ءادلأا تارشؤم مهأ نع ةماع ةحمل هذه تناك دمحم /ديسلل ةملكلا نلآا يطعأسو ،ةيسيئرلا تازاجنلإاو ليصافت ىلع مكعلطيل ةيلاملا ةباقرلا ةعومجم سيئر ،ىسيع
.مكل ركشا .2024 ماعلا نم لولأا عبرلا للاخ يلاملا انئادأ
6
Mr. Mohamed Eissa
Thank you, Mr. Shaheen Al Ghanem.
Good afternoon, thank you all for joining us
today in Warba's Earnings Review Webcast for
the first quarter of 2024.
As indicated by Mr. Shaheen, the bank's financial performance is based on prudent risk management, qualitative procedures of corporate governance and flexible strategy that evolves with market trends and commensurate customers aspirations.
Now, let us move forward with the detailed presentation of the financial performance during the first quarter of 2024.
If you have a look at slide (12); you can notice
that the Bank assets have reached to KD 4.9 billion, with an increase of KD 59.2 million or 1.2% from year ended December 2023.
Looking at the graph on the upper right corner of the slide, you will see that the Bank assets composition is stable, with contribution of financing portfolio's stake that reached to 73%, while the investment portfolio is at 14% of total assets.
On the funding side, it has reached to KD 4.4 billion or increased by 1.3% as compared to year ended 2023.
As you can see, total funding includes issued senior sukuk amounted to KD 305 million representing 7%. While the customer deposits comprise of 66% out of total funding.
Both the customer deposits and senior sukuk represent 73% out of total funding.
ىسيع دمحم /ديسلا
.مناغلا نيهاش /ديسلا ،كل اركش
مويلا انيلإ مكمامضنا ىلع اعيمج مكل ركشا ،ًاعيمج ريخلا ءاسم لولأا عبرلل ةبرو كنب جئاتن ضارعتسلا يفتاهلا رمتؤملا يف
.2024 يلاملا ماعلل
ىلع دمتعي يلاملا كنبلا ءادأ نإف ،نيهاش ديسلا راشأ امكو ةمكوحل ةظفحتم تاءارجإو رطاخملل ةفيصحلا ةرادلإا تاهاجتا عم روطتت يتلا ةنرملا ةيجيتارتسلاا و تاكرشلا
.ءلامعلا تاعلطت عم بسانتت و قوسلا
يلاملا ءادلأا ليصافت ضرع يف ًامدق يضمن انوعد ،نلآا
.2024 يلاملا ماعلل لولأا عبرلا للاخ كنبلل
لوصأ نأ نوظحلاتس ،)12( ةحيرشلا ىلع ةرظن متيقلا اذإ ةدايزب يتيوك رانيد رايلم 4.9 براقي ام ىلإ تلصو دق كنبلا ةيهتنملا ةنسلا نم ٪1.2 وأ ايتيوك رانيدا نويلم 59.2 اهردق
.2023 ربمسيد يف
نم ايلعلا ىنميلا ةيوازلا يف ينايبلا مسرلا ىلإ رظنلاب لثمت ثيح ،ًايبسن رقتسم لوصلأا نيوكت نأ نورتس ،ةحيرشلا رامثتسلاا ةظفحم لكشت نيح يف ،%73 ةيليومتلا ةظفحملا
.لوصلأا يلامجإ نم %14 هتبسنام ىلع
رايلم 4.4 ىلإ تلصو دقف ،عئادولا عومجم ديعص ىلعو ماعلا ةياهن عم ةنراقملاب ٪1.3 ةبسنب تدازو يتيوك رانيد
.2023
نمضتي بكرملا عئادولا جيزم نأ انه نورت نأ مكنكميو يتيوك رانيد نويلم 305 تغلب دق ةيوناث ةردصم كوكص %66 هتبسن ام ةيفرصملا عئادولا تغلب ،نيح يف .٪7 ةبسنبو نيعدوملا تاباسح تغلب امك .عئادولا جيزم يلامجا نم نم ٪73 ىلإ عئادولا جيزم نم بكرمك ًاعم ةيوناثلا كوكصلاو
.عئادولا جيزم يلامجإ
7
The Asset Quality is shown in slide (13), the financing portfolio has increased by KD 134.6 million or by 3.9% reaching to KD 3.6 billion, of which the corporate's stake of the credit portfolio represents 82%.
The Asset Quality Ratios of the Non-Performing Loans (NPL) reached to 1.4% with the Provision Coverage Ratio of 178% by the end of first quarter 2024.
Slide (14) sheds the light on expected credit losses stages and provision reserves. In the first tabular on the left top corner, the remarkable quality of financing portfolio can be noticed as 90% falls under the stage (1).
Whilst, both stages (1 and 2) represent 98.5% of total credit facilities.
Besides that, the stage (3) stake out of gross financing stands at 1.5%.
In the lower two charts, it is quite noticeable that "ECL Allowance" increased by 59% due to the existence of objective evidence of certain exposures elevated credit risk.
However, the regulatory provisions are sufficiently stood at 23% in excess over required ECL at the first quarter of year 2024.
Moving to Slide (15), here we focus on Warba's capital adequacy ratios. As shown in the top left corner, Warba's capital adequacy ratio is secured at 16.0% as at the first quarter 2024, which is higher than the regulatory limits of 13% by 3.0%.
The Capital Base has reached to KWD 419.3 million, while the regulatory leverage ratio
هذه يف حضوملا لوصلأا ةدوج روظنم ىلإ لاقتنلااب
134.6 رادقمب ليومتلا ةظفحم تعفترا ،)13( ةحيرشلا رانيد رايلم 3.6 لصتل ٪3.9 ةبسنب وأ يتيوك رانيد نويلم ةظفحملاب تاكرشلا ليومت ةصح لكشت ثيح ،يتيوك
.%82 وحن كنبلل ةينامتئلاا
امل ةرثعتملا تلايومتلا تلصو دقف ،لوصلأا ةدوج بسن لوح ٪178 اهل تاصصخملا ةيطغتلا ةبسن عم ٪1.4 هتبسن
.2024 ماعلل لولأا عبرلا ةياهنب
ةعقوتملا نامتئلاا رئاسخ لحارم ىلع زكرت )14( ةحيرشلا حضوم وه امك .ةيمكارتلا تاصصخملا تايطايتحا لباقم يف ةظفحملا لثمت ،ىنميلا ةيوازلا ىلعأ يف لولأا لودجلا يف
.٪90 هتبسن ام )1( ةلحرملاب ةدوجلا تاذ ةينامتئلاا
%98.5 هتبسن ام ًاعم )2 و 1( نيتلحرملل تغلب ،نيح يف ةصح نإف ،كلذ ىلع ةولاع .ةينامتئلاا تلايهستلا يلامجإ نم
.٪1.5 ىلإ تلايومتلا يلامجإ نم )3( ةلحرملا
نأ ظحلان ،ةيلفسلا ةهجلا نم نيينايبلا نيمسرلا يف ةبسنب تعفترا دق ةعقوتملا ةينامتئلاا رئاسخلا تاصصخم ىلإ تدأ تافاشكنا ىلع يعوضوم ليلد دوجول ةجيتن ٪59
.اهل ةينامتئلاا رطاخملا عافترا
ظفتحت تلازام ةيباقرلا تاصصخملا نإف ،كلذ ىلع ةولاع عبرلل ةعقوتملا ةينامتئلاا رئاسخ نم ىلعأ ٪23 ردقت ةبسنب
.2024 ماع نم لولأا
يف ةبرو يف لاملا سأر ةيافك بسن ىلإ لقتنن انوعد ،نلآا ةيوازلا ىلعأ يف ينايبلا مسرلاب نورت امك .)15( ةحيرشلا ةبرو يف لاملا سأر ةيافك لدعم ةبسن نإف ىرسيلا ةيحانلا نم ،2024 ماع نم لولأا عبرلا يف امك ٪16.0 ةبسنب ةنومضم
.%3 وحنب ٪13 ةغلابلا ةيباقرلا دودحلا نم ىلعأ يهو
رانيد نويلم 419.3 ىلإ لصتل لاملا سأر ةدعاق تلصو دقو ٪7.3 ىلإ ةيباقرلا ةيلاملا ةعفارلا ةبسن تلصو امنيب ،يتيوك
8
reached to 7.3% from 7.6% in 2023 due to the increase in assets during the current year.
Going through the chart in the right top corner, we will see risk weighted assets has increased during the past three-monthsthat ends-upwith total RWA of KD 2.6 billion versus KD 2.5 billion at the year-end2023 representing 5% growth that reflects the normal level of risk appetite of the Bank.
In addition, the risk weighted asset to total assets ratio of 53% is among the lowest in the banking sector.
Now, let us move to earnings' indicators at slide (16).
As you can see the charts on the top, the Bank recognized "net profit" of KWD 4.7 million with growth of 10%, and "net profit before provision" of KWD 8.6 million with growth rate of 29%.
As a result, the operating income increased by 21% year-on-year, "financing income" share increased to 72%, and decrease in the
"investment income" share to 12% as indicated
in the bottom right chart.
On the lower left corner, here the operating expenses increased by 16% year-on-year,the major component of costs is still staff cost which represents 66% out of the total costs because of expanding the business activities and branches network.
Moving to slide (17), the net financing income increased by 46% year-on-year reaching to KWD 13.2 million.
As you can see on the up-right corner graph
that the net financing margin increased to 1.3% reflects continuous improvements and surpassing the Net Financing Margin of year 2023.
للاخ لوصلأا ةدايزب ةرثأتم ،2023 ماعلا نع ٪7.6 ـب ةنراقم
.يلاحلا ماعلا
ىرنس ،ىنميلا ةيولعلا ةيوازلا يف ينايبلا مسرلا للاخ نمو رهشأ ثلاثلا للاخ رطاخملاب ةحجرملا لوصلأا ةدايز لباقم يتيوك رانيد رايلم 2.6 ةميقب تردق يتلاو ةمرصنملا امم ٪5 ـــب ردقي ومن لثمت يتلاو يتيوك رانيد رايلم 2.5
.كنبلل ةلوبقملا رطاخملل يعيبطلا ىوتسملا سكعي
%53 هتبسن ام لوصلأا يلامجلإ ةحجرملا لوصلأا دعت امك
.يفرصملا قوسلا يف تلادعملا ىندأ نيب نم
.)16( ةحيرشلا يف ةيحبرلا تارشؤم ىلإ لقتنن ،نلآا
سكعي وهو ،ايلعلا ىرسيلا ةيوازلا يف ينايبلا مسرلا نورت امك ومن ةبسنو يتيوك رانيد نويلم 4.7 غلابلاو "حبرلا يفاص" نويلم 8.6 ةميقب "تاصصخملا لبق حبر يفاص" و ،%10
.%29 ومن ةبسنب كلذكو يتيوك رانيد
ساسأ ىلع %21 ةبسنب يليغشتلا لخدلا عفترا ،كلذل ةجيتنو عم ،%72 ىلإ "ليومتلا لخد" ةصح تعفتراو ،يونس حضوم وه امك %12 ىلإ "رامثتسلاا لخد" ةصح ضافخنا
.نميلأا يلفسلا ينايبلا مسرلا يف
ةيليغشتلا فيراصملا تدادزا دقف ،ةيلفسلا ىرسيلا ةيوازلا يف ةفلكت يه ةفلكت ىلعأ لازت لاو ،يونس ساسأ ىلع ٪16 ةبسنب ةياهنب فيراصملا يلامجإ نم ٪66 لثمت يتلاو نيفظوملا ةكبش و ةيراجتلا لامعلأا قاطن يف عسوتلا ببسب يلاحلا ماعلا
.عورفلا
يليومتلا لخد يفاص عفترا )17( ةحيرشلا ىلإ نلآا لقتنن رانيد نويلم 13.2 ىلإ لصيل يونس ساسأ ىلع ٪46 رادقمب
.يتيوك
دقف ،ىنميلا ةيولعلا ةيوازلا يف ينايبلا مسرلا يف ىرن امكو نسحت رهظي ثيح ،٪1.3 ىلإ ليومتلا شماه يفاص عفترا
.2023 ماعلل ليومتلا شماه يفاص زواجتمً و رمتسم
9
