Warba Capital Holding Co KSC, formerly Boubyan International Industries Holding Company KSCP, is a Kuwait-based shareholding company engaged in the investments in industrial equities in accordance with Islamic sharia principles. The Company is organized, along with its subsidiaries, into two business segments: the Investments segment invests in industrial, utilities, services and other related sectors, in addition to managing the Company's liquidity requirements, and the Manufacturing and trading segment is engaged in manufacturing of goods and providing services. The Company's activities include, among others, the ownership of shares and equities of Kuwaiti or foreign companies, and the ownership of industrial rights and property, such as patents, industrial trademarks, industrial fees or other rights related to the same and lease them to other companies for use inside and outside Kuwait.

Sector Construction Materials