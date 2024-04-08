Appendix l!O)

Disclosure of Material Information

07/04/2024

WINSRE

,• ..

'

Material Information

.

l!·'t

_

Results of the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting:

  1. The Board of Directors' report on the company's activities and its financial position for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2023 was discussed, and it was approved and approved.
  2. The Corporate Governance Report and the Audit Committee Report for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2023 were read out, and they were approved and approved.
  3. The auditors' report for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2023 was discussed and approved.
  4. The report of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee on the remunerations, benefits and salaries of the members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2023 was discussed, and it was approved and approved.
  5. The report on any violations monitored by the regulatory authorities for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2023 was reviewed, and there were no violations mentioned (none), and in the event that there are any other violations, they will be discussed at the next year's General Assembly meeting.
  6. The final financial statements and balance sheet for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2023 were approved and approved.

• �-·

INSURANCE &

WARBAREINSURANCE

�loJlc]qO

�Jg

,,,

(10),0..01Jµ.l.o

.__

/

2024/04/07

�JJbcµ,JI ci.Dg..l.Q.oJI

� �I lAjSyJ 4-5..fll .b...ti cY o).i)'l uJ.;..... Y-.J:i t.:;.s1..l.. � (1

."-;lb �l....:..JI

J

o.iWc.J �J ,2023 � 31

I

�I A..,!lW

31 � �I A..,!lWI WI cY

wl/l...,JI �ly, Y-.J:i t.:;.s1..l.. � (3

."-;lb �l

....:..JIJ o.iWc.J �J •2023 ..,►..........:.i

..,.i:ilJ.JJ ylj..oJ wl.!ts.. iY wl.!lS.JIJ W¥jill .:i.l;J Y-.J:i t.:;.s1..l.. � (4

� �I 4Lll WI iY �'iJf,,11 o).i)'IJ S).i)'I �

��I

."-;lb �l....:..JIJ o.lWc.) �J ,2023 ..,►

: 31

WARBA Insurance and Reinsurance Company - �lll o�l<.!.9 �l:JJ 4!J.9 .ib.p

Authorized Capital K.D. 25,000,000 ....!..b �I _JWI __,.,L

(4) --"9J �b �_;; - -..:...r.,,lll _:_,L:, .._j 2019 (125) --"9J -.:...,��I ,.ols::>).i�I.;;. -i.ol<. 4:!p .i:o..cbl.....o .ib.p

Insurance Licensing No. (4) - Kuwaiti Public Shareholding Company Registered in Accordance with Law No. (125) for 2019 Regarding Insurance Regulation

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

WARBA Insurance and Reinsurance Co. KSCP published this content on 08 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2024 06:37:06 UTC.