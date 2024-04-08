Warba Insurance and Reinsurance K S C P : نتائج اجتماع الجمعية العامة
April 08, 2024 at 02:38 am EDT
Appendix l!O)
Disclosure of Material Information
07/04/2024
WINSRE
Results of the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting:
The Board of Directors' report on the company's activities and its financial position for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2023 was discussed, and it was approved and approved.
The Corporate Governance Report and the Audit Committee Report for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2023 were read out, and they were approved and approved.
The auditors' report for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2023 was discussed and approved.
The report of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee on the remunerations, benefits and salaries of the members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2023 was discussed, and it was approved and approved.
The report on any violations monitored by the regulatory authorities for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2023 was reviewed, and there were no violations mentioned (none), and in the event that there are any other violations, they will be discussed at the next year's General Assembly meeting.
The final financial statements and balance sheet for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2023 were approved and approved.
Insurance Licensing No. (4) - Kuwaiti Public Shareholding Company Registered in Accordance with Law No. (125) for 2019 Regarding Insurance Regulation
Warba Insurance and Reinsurance Company KSCP is a Kuwait-based company engaged in various insurance and reinsurance activities to individuals and corporates. The Company operates in the following business segments: Marine and aviation, which provides insurance against the risks to goods transportation and different types of marine and aviation vessels; General accident, which includes insurance against risks of contractors, machine and computer damages and cessation of work, and provides insurance for cash, fidelity bonds, professional risks, work accidents, civil responsibility and cars; Fire, which includes insurance against fire for different types of buildings, stores, industrial risks and oil and gas industry; Motor, which includes insurance against accidents for different types of motor vehicles, and Life and medical insurance, which provides a range of life insurance cover for individuals and companies.