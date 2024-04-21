Warba Insurance and Reinsurance Company KSCP is a Kuwait-based company engaged in various insurance and reinsurance activities to individuals and corporates. The Company operates in the following business segments: Marine and aviation, which provides insurance against the risks to goods transportation and different types of marine and aviation vessels; General accident, which includes insurance against risks of contractors, machine and computer damages and cessation of work, and provides insurance for cash, fidelity bonds, professional risks, work accidents, civil responsibility and cars; Fire, which includes insurance against fire for different types of buildings, stores, industrial risks and oil and gas industry; Motor, which includes insurance against accidents for different types of motor vehicles, and Life and medical insurance, which provides a range of life insurance cover for individuals and companies.