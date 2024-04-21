WARBAINSURANCE &

REINSURANCE

Disclosure of Material Information Form

21/04/2024WINSRE

,:__

Material Information

Statement

Day

Date

Cum-Div. Date

Sunday

29/04/2024

Ex-Div.Date

Monday

30/04/2024

Record Date

Thursday

02/05/2024

Payment Date

Thursday

09/05/2024

I

Significant Effect of the material information on the

l

financial-'position of the company

Confirmation of the timetable for corporate action of the fiscal year

ending on December 31, 2023, by distributing cash dividends of 10%

of the nominal value of each share (10 fils per share) and 2% free

Bonus Shares of the treasu

shares.

Significant Effect on the financial position shall be mentioned if the material information can measure that effect, excluding the financial effect resulting from tenders or similar contracts. If a Listed Company, which is a member of a Group, disclosed some material information related to it and has Significant Effect on other listed companies' which are members of the same Group, the other companies' disclosure obligations are limited to disclosing the information and the financial effect occurring to that company itself.

! u �_)_j

2024/04/21

�µb�I ci...oql.n.o.JI

�1

11'�

u�I

1

2024/04/29

.l=,.Y1

i'+'-'3 oj� �.J.:i

I

2024/04/30

�YI

J.b.:i...al uJ.I i'+'-'31 JJ1.i:i �_JU

2024/05/02

�1

J��l�_J.:i

2024/05/09

�'

�..Jjlll�..;l:i

dSµhlJ gulo.JI j.SJ.()JI a.u: <4,.m�I ci...oql.n.o.JIµI

31 � �I .)WI !"WI uc- f+"'l w�� �jll J_.,.i;,..1I ..)c �hll

.i.,,.l_,ll � �'JI �I I.JA %10 � �.ii; c'-!) �jfa. •2023 �

.¼y,,ll ?+"I 1.JA ���/'+'-'I %2 J (� uJi 10)

¼u �y,_,.,JI

;i_..

I

� yYI

fa �

µ w.itS Jb � .)WI j5._;.Jl

1

uh.)...,,.JI_, wl...-=91..l...ll uc �1..11 �I )YI�., ,_;y � U"4il

�y,r.'" ;c._,h.... Jr=,

c:l....:,s)'y

,.lfa0"'�L._,

�� � U"' �_).l.o 4-Sy:.

..::....ts j)

� 0-4 �y.JI

wtS_;J.}I

�'y c)c. y_;.. U"tsa..;

4-l_,

ij)W ..:.ilj �y.JI

utS_;J.l�"y c)c. c�)'l '-:-'-?-I., ,Ji.��,

.� :i.S_;J.1I � � y:i_ji.JI i)Wl y"'J.J ;i_.._,kJI fa � �

Anwar Jawad BuKhamseen

Chairman of Board of Directors

oJIJ)JI � �J

WARBA Insurance and Reinsurance Company - �61 o.::,�!J �WJ '½J.9<>

Authorized Capital K.D. 25,000,000 .-.!..l..::,"-l �I __Jlo.JI __,,,b

(4) -• i:; �.•. :; - • �61 ,,.J:w -.:__il:,__j 2019 a...J (125) fa9J -.:...,��1 ..,olb",l<><1D.1b....,,<>

.-,-'J � r ------ - -

Insurance Licensing No. (4) _ Kuwaiti Public Shareholding Company Registered in Accordance with Law No. (125) for 2019 Regarding Insurance Regulation

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

WARBA Insurance and Reinsurance Co. KSCP published this content on 21 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2024 05:13:10 UTC.