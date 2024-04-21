Warba Insurance and Reinsurance K S C P : تأكيد الجدول الزمني لاستحقاقات الأسهم
April 21, 2024 at 01:14 am EDT
WARBAINSURANCE &
REINSURANCE
Disclosure of Material Information Form
21/04/2024WINSRE
Material Information
Statement
Day
Date
Cum-Div. Date
Sunday
29/04/2024
Ex-Div.Date
Monday
30/04/2024
Record Date
Thursday
02/05/2024
Payment Date
Thursday
09/05/2024
Significant Effect of the material information on the
financial-'position of the company
Confirmation of the timetable for corporate action of the fiscal year
ending on December 31, 2023, by distributing cash dividends of 10%
of the nominal value of each share (10 fils per share) and 2% free
Bonus Shares of the treasu
shares.
Significant Effect on the financial position shall be mentioned if the material information can measure that effect, excluding the financial effect resulting from tenders or similar contracts. If a Listed Company, which is a member of a Group, disclosed some material information related to it and has Significant Effect on other listed companies' which are members of the same Group, the other companies' disclosure obligations are limited to disclosing the information and the financial effect occurring to that company itself.
Insurance Licensing No. (4) _ Kuwaiti Public Shareholding Company Registered in Accordance with Law No. (125) for 2019 Regarding Insurance Regulation
Warba Insurance and Reinsurance Company KSCP is a Kuwait-based company engaged in various insurance and reinsurance activities to individuals and corporates. The Company operates in the following business segments: Marine and aviation, which provides insurance against the risks to goods transportation and different types of marine and aviation vessels; General accident, which includes insurance against risks of contractors, machine and computer damages and cessation of work, and provides insurance for cash, fidelity bonds, professional risks, work accidents, civil responsibility and cars; Fire, which includes insurance against fire for different types of buildings, stores, industrial risks and oil and gas industry; Motor, which includes insurance against accidents for different types of motor vehicles, and Life and medical insurance, which provides a range of life insurance cover for individuals and companies.