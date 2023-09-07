Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE: WRBY) (the “Company”), a direct-to-consumer lifestyle brand focused on vision for all, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Global Retailing Conference on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 2:35 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at https://investors.warbyparker.com/. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker (NYSE: WRBY) was founded in 2010 with a mission to inspire and impact the world with vision, purpose, and style–without charging a premium for it. Headquartered in New York City, the co-founder-led lifestyle brand pioneers ideas, designs products, and develops technologies that help people see, from designer-quality prescription glasses (starting at $95) and contacts, to eye exams and vision tests available online and in more than 200 retail stores across the U.S. and Canada.

Warby Parker aims to demonstrate that businesses can scale, do well, and do good in the world. Ultimately, the brand believes in vision for all, which is why for every pair of glasses or sunglasses sold, they distribute a pair to someone in need through their Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program. To date, Warby Parker has worked alongside its nonprofit partners to distribute more than 13 million glasses to people in need.

