  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Warby Parker Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WRBY   US93403J1060

WARBY PARKER INC.

(WRBY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-02 pm EST
18.55 USD   +8.10%
11/14Morgan Stanley Lowers Price Target on Warby Parker to $11 From $17, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
11/11Citigroup Lowers Price Target on Warby Parker to $26 From $29, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/10Consumer Cos Up After Inflation Report -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Warby Parker Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference

12/05/2022 | 08:35am EST
Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE: WRBY) a direct-to-consumer lifestyle brand focused on vision for all, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can also be accessed at https://investors.warbyparker.com/. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker (NYSE: WRBY) was founded in 2010 with a mission to inspire and impact the world with vision, purpose, and style–without charging a premium for it. Headquartered in New York City, the co-founder-led lifestyle brand pioneers ideas, designs products, and develops technologies that help people see, from designer-quality prescription glasses (starting at $95) and contacts, to eye exams and vision tests available online and in more than 190 retail stores across the U.S. and Canada.

Warby Parker aims to demonstrate that businesses can scale, do well, and do good in the world. Ultimately, the brand believes in vision for all, which is why for every pair of glasses or sunglasses sold, they distribute a pair to someone in need through their Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program. To date, Warby Parker has worked alongside its nonprofit partners to distribute more than 10 million glasses to people in need.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on WARBY PARKER INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 595 M - -
Net income 2022 -106 M - -
Net cash 2022 222 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -19,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 145 M 2 145 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,23x
EV / Sales 2023 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 2 412
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart WARBY PARKER INC.
Duration : Period :
Warby Parker Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WARBY PARKER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 18,55 $
Average target price 19,70 $
Spread / Average Target 6,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neil Blumenthal Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Gilboa Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Steven Miller Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Jeffrey Saunders Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Stephanie Pullings Hart Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WARBY PARKER INC.-60.16%2 145
ALCON INC.-18.75%34 335
THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.-23.06%15 905
AUTEK CHINA INC.-43.93%4 101
MENICON CO., LTD.-14.41%1 631
GINKO INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.3.72%883