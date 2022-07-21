Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Warby Parker Inc.
  News
  Summary
    WRBY   US93403J1060

WARBY PARKER INC.

(WRBY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  21:00 20/07/2022 BST
12.50 USD   +2.63%
01:38pWarby Parker to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 11, 2022
BU
10:29aGoldman Sachs Adjusts Warby Parker's Price Target to $12 From $16, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
07/20Stifel Nicolaus Adjusts Warby Parker Price Target to $11 From $15, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Warby Parker to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 11, 2022

07/21/2022 | 01:38pm BST
Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE: WRBY) (the “Company”), a direct-to-consumer lifestyle brand focused on vision for all, today announced that its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 will be released before market open on August 11, 2022.

In addition, the Company will discuss its results and business outlook during a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 844-200-6205 from the U.S. or 929-526-1599 from international locations. The conference passcode is 175643.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investors section of the Company’s website at https:investors.warbyparker.com where presentation materials will also be posted prior to the conference call. A replay will be made available online approximately 2 hours following the live call for a period of 90 days.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker (NYSE: WRBY) was founded in 2010 with a mission to inspire and impact the world with vision, purpose, and style–without charging a premium for it. Headquartered in New York City, the co-founder-led lifestyle brand pioneers ideas, designs products, and develops technologies that help people see, from designer-quality prescription glasses (starting at $95) and contacts, to eye exams and vision tests available online and in more than 160 retail stores across the U.S. and Canada.

Warby Parker aims to demonstrate that businesses can scale while doing good in the world. Ultimately, the brand believes in vision for all, which is why for every pair of glasses or sunglasses sold, they distribute a pair to someone in need through their Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program. To date, Warby Parker has worked alongside its nonprofit partners to distribute more than ten million glasses to people in need.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 642 M - 536 M
Net income 2022 -84,9 M - -70,9 M
Net cash 2022 240 M - 200 M
P/E ratio 2022 -14,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 437 M 1 437 M 1 199 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 2 412
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart WARBY PARKER INC.
Duration : Period :
Warby Parker Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WARBY PARKER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 12,50 $
Average target price 20,78 $
Spread / Average Target 66,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neil Blumenthal Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Gilboa Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Steven Miller Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Jeffrey Saunders Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Stephanie Pullings Hart Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WARBY PARKER INC.-73.84%1 437
ALCON INC.-13.20%35 518
THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.-27.65%15 152
AUTEK CHINA INC.-7.30%7 045
MENICON CO., LTD.-5.44%1 820
PEGAVISION CORPORATION-1.87%980