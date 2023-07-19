Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE: WRBY) (the “Company”), a direct-to-consumer lifestyle brand focused on vision for all, today announced that its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, will be released before market open on August 9, 2023.

In addition, the Company will discuss its results and business outlook during a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 833-470-1428 from the U.S. or 404-975-4839 from international locations. The conference passcode is 514708.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investors section of the Company’s website at https:investors.warbyparker.com where presentation materials will also be posted prior to the conference call. A replay will be made available online approximately 2 hours following the live call for a period of 90 days.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker (NYSE: WRBY) was founded in 2010 with a mission to inspire and impact the world with vision, purpose, and style–without charging a premium for it. Headquartered in New York City, the co-founder-led lifestyle brand pioneers ideas, designs products, and develops technologies that help people see, from designer-quality prescription glasses (starting at $95) and contacts, to eye exams and vision tests available online and in more than 200 retail stores across the U.S. and Canada.

Warby Parker aims to demonstrate that businesses can scale while doing good in the world. Ultimately, the brand believes in vision for all, which is why for every pair of glasses or sunglasses sold, a pair is distributed to someone in need through their Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program. To date, Warby Parker has worked alongside its nonprofit partners to distribute more than 13 million glasses to people in need.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230718821434/en/