  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Warby Parker Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WRBY   US93403J1060

WARBY PARKER INC.

(WRBY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-19 pm EDT
14.28 USD   -3.84%
08:39aWarby Parker to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 10, 2022
BU
10/04Warby Parker Signs Credit Agreement With Borrowing Capacity of up to $100 Million
MT
10/04Warby Parker Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Warby Parker to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 10, 2022

10/20/2022 | 08:39am EDT
Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE: WRBY) (the “Company”), a direct-to-consumer lifestyle brand focused on vision for all, today announced that its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 will be released before market open on November 10, 2022.

In addition, the Company will discuss its results and business outlook during a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 844-200-6205 from the U.S. or 929-526-1599 from international locations. The conference passcode is 795291.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investors section of the Company’s website at https:investors.warbyparker.com where presentation materials will also be posted prior to the conference call. A replay will be made available online approximately 2 hours following the live call for a period of 90 days.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker (NYSE: WRBY) was founded in 2010 with a mission to inspire and impact the world with vision, purpose, and style–without charging a premium for it. Headquartered in New York City, the co-founder-led lifestyle brand pioneers ideas, designs products, and develops technologies that help people see, from designer-quality prescription glasses (starting at $95) and contacts, to eye exams and vision tests available online and in more than 175 retail stores across the U.S. and Canada.

Warby Parker aims to demonstrate that businesses can scale while doing good in the world. Ultimately, the brand believes in vision for all, which is why for every pair of glasses or sunglasses sold, they distribute a pair to someone in need through their Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program. To date, Warby Parker has worked alongside its nonprofit partners to distribute more than ten million glasses to people in need.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 590 M - -
Net income 2022 -98,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 223 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -15,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 648 M 1 648 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
EV / Sales 2023 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 2 412
Free-Float 76,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 14,28 $
Average target price 19,70 $
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neil Blumenthal Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Gilboa Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Steven Miller Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Jeffrey Saunders Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Stephanie Pullings Hart Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WARBY PARKER INC.-69.33%1 648
ALCON INC.-27.12%28 821
THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.-38.30%12 656
AUTEK CHINA INC.-21.63%5 566
MENICON CO., LTD.-12.94%1 499
GINKO INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.3.72%843