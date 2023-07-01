Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited announced that the Company has received a resignation letter from Mr. Sunil Oommen Chacko, vide his resignation letter dated 30th June, 2023 tendered his resignation from the position of President of Retention & Training of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited from 30th June, 2023 who was designated as Personnel of Senior Management. He has stated the reason for his resignation from the post of President - Retention & Training in his letter that due to engagement in other work and assignments.
