Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited is an India-based auto manufacturing company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electrical vehicles, spare parts and other related services. The Company is also engaged in trading of home appliances, white goods and digital business process support services. It operates under three segments, namely Joy E Bike, Vyom Innovations, and Sale of Services. The Company offers electronic appliances, such as air conditioners, four door refrigerators, light emitting diode (LED) television, portable air conditioner, air purifier, Alkaline water purifiers, and hydrogen water bottles under VYOM brand. It offers a range of electric vehicles, such as Joy E-Bike Skyline, Joy E-Bike Hurricane, Joy E-Bike E-Monster, Joy E-Bike Thunderbolt, Joy E-Bike Glob, Joy E-Bike Monster, Joy E-Bike Wolf, Joy E-Bike Beast and Gen Next Nanu E-scooter.

Sector Recreational Products