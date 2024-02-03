Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited received resignation letters from Mr. Preyansh Bharatkumar Shah (DIN: 07885677) and Mrs. Rohini Abhishek Chauhan (DIN: 10147439) vide their resignation letters dated 01st February, 2024 tendering their resignations as Non- Executive Independent Directors of the Company with effect from Company's upcoming Board meeting dated February 8, 2024 (After closing of Business hours).