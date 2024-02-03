Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited is an India-based auto manufacturing company. The Company operates through three segments: Joy E Bike, Vyom Innovations, and Sale of Services. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of motorcycles, scooters, mopeds, and their engines. The Company is also engaged in trading home appliances, white goods, and digital business process support services. The Company offers electronic appliances, such as air conditioners, four door refrigerators, light emitting diode (LED) television, portable air conditioner, air purifier, Alkaline water purifiers, and hydrogen water bottles under VYOM brand. It offers a range of electric vehicles, such as Joy E-Bike Skyline, Joy E-Bike Hurricane, Joy E-Bike E-Monster, Joy E-Bike Thunderbolt, Joy E-Bike Glob, Joy E-Bike Monster, Joy E-Bike Wolf, Joy E-Bike Beast and Gen Next Nanu E-scooter.

Sector Recreational Products