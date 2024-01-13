Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was INR 1,062.86 million compared to INR 698.27 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1,063.23 million compared to INR 698.27 million a year ago. Net income was INR 53.49 million compared to INR 33.56 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.21 compared to INR 0.13 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.21 compared to INR 0.13 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was INR 0.21 compared to INR 0.13 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was INR 0.21 compared to INR 0.13 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was INR 1,933.05 million compared to INR 1,883.78 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1,933.7 million compared to INR 1,885.27 million a year ago. Net income was INR 94.61 million compared to INR 79.18 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.36 compared to INR 0.31 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.36 compared to INR 0.31 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was INR 0.36 compared to INR 0.31 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was INR 0.36 compared to INR 0.31 a year ago.