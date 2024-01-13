Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023
For the nine months, sales was INR 1,933.05 million compared to INR 1,883.78 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1,933.7 million compared to INR 1,885.27 million a year ago. Net income was INR 94.61 million compared to INR 79.18 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.36 compared to INR 0.31 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.36 compared to INR 0.31 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was INR 0.36 compared to INR 0.31 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was INR 0.36 compared to INR 0.31 a year ago.