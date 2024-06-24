Warehouse REIT PLC - London-based real estate investment trust - Completes sale of GBP57.5 million of single-let assets in three separate transactions. The combined sales price is in line with the March 31 valuation and represents a net yield on passing rent of 5.8%. Simon Hope at Warehouse REIT says: "Rebuilding dividend coverage is our key priority, and by reducing our debt and our finance costs, the sale of these single-let assets is an important milestone in that respect. At the same time, we continue to reshape our portfolio to focus on the highly attractive multi-let subsector of UK real estate, which plays to our strengths and is where we can drive income and capital growth over the long term."

Current stock price: 80.40 pence each, up 2.0% on Monday morning in London

12-month change: up 1.6%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.