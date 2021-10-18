Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Warehouses De Pauw SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WDP   BE0974349814

WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SA

(WDP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Konings-Zuivel distribution centre: BREEAM Very Good certified and fit for the future

10/18/2021 | 11:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
How sustainability and employee happiness go hand in hand

Konings-Zuivel has been an innovative dairy product producer for 25 years, serving outstanding refrigerated and unrefrigerated dairy products in the European markets. Their dedication to sustainability led them to develop a new base of operations in 2019, packed with the latest in eco-friendly technology. As a result, the distribution hub was BREEAM Very Good certified.

Sustainability as a guiding pillar

To secure the company's sustainability vision, Konings-Zuivel sat down with WDP at the very start of the warehousing project. Their distribution facility in Bleiswijk needed to deliver on high sustainability standards, and a BREEAM certification was crucial from the get-go.

At first, the company aimed at receiving two stars. But, when the construction phase was well on course, they quickly realized that a 3-star rating (Very Good) was within reach.

Small modifications, big effects

Wim Meijer, BREEAM consultant, explains how that evolved: "Together with the contractors on-site, we carried out a quick scan of the original plans and project. We found out that by modifying the original design, a Very Good certification could be a reality."

The changes needed weren't very significant; with just a few alterations, Konings-Zuivel qualified for the 3-star BREEAM rating. "By integrating water-saving toilets, electric charging poles for cars and bikes, a big screen near the entrance with the public transportation schedule… All these small and feasible interventions allowed us to score better."

The cooling system: A wonder of sustainable tech

The crown jewel of sustainability here must be the cooling installation. The high-yield system uses CO2 as a cooling aid and can be used for heat recovery and office cooling as well. As a result, the entire warehouse is now gasless, resulting in a tremendous positive impact on the environment.

Apart from the cooling system, there were several other sustainability measures put in place:

  • Lighting with individual switches per room and space;
  • Individual temperature control for every room;
  • Applied ecology: the entire premises was designed by an ecological landscaper; and
  • Solar panels: 1,875 roof solar panels provide energy and energy costsaving.
The impact on daily operations

Now that Konings-Zuivel is fully operational in their new Bleiswijk-based distribution centre, it has become clear that responsible sustainability isn't the only advantage BREEAM certification has to offer. The work environment is noticeably better, giving the workers a healthy and positive environment to work in.

BREEAM certification? Sure, let's talk!

Want to learn more about achieving BREEAM certification for your warehouse? Discuss your project with WDP!

Disclaimer

WDP - Warehouses De Pauw Comm. VA published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 15:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SA
10/07WAREHOUSES DE PAUW : WDP acquires site along E17 motorway in Lokeren through capital incre..
PU
10/05WAREHOUSES DE PAUW : New gasless company for Berner Produkten in the Netherlands
PU
09/29WAREHOUSES DE PAUW : The benefits of building gasless for companies
PU
09/23WAREHOUSES DE PAUW : What is gasless building and is it mandatory for companies?
PU
09/14TEAMWDP : welcome, Ivo Schreurs
PU
09/08WAREHOUSES DE PAUW : Half-year figures show resilient logistics property market
PU
08/27ADR WAREHOUSE : the challenges, requirements and opportunities
PU
08/24COLD STORE WAREHOUSES : Temperature-controlled distribution centre purpose-built
PU
08/19WAREHOUSES DE PAUW : 26,000 m² of distribution happiness
PU
07/30Warehouses De Pauw Nv Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 266 M 309 M 309 M
Net income 2021 492 M 571 M 571 M
Net Debt 2021 2 209 M 2 563 M 2 563 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 2,27%
Capitalization 7 044 M 8 171 M 8 174 M
EV / Sales 2021 34,8x
EV / Sales 2022 32,2x
Nbr of Employees 82
Free-Float 76,1%
Chart WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SA
Duration : Period :
Warehouses De Pauw SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 38,12 €
Average target price 38,00 €
Spread / Average Target -0,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tony de Pauw Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joost Uwents Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mickaël van den Hauwe Chief Financial Officer
Rik Vandenberghe Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Marc de Bosscher Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SA34.89%8 171
PROLOGIS, INC.37.45%101 263
GOODMAN GROUP13.33%29 716
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION33.15%20 135
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.24.17%8 786
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.16.30%8 469