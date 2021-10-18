Konings-Zuivel distribution centre: BREEAM Very Good certified and fit for the future

Konings-Zuivel has been an innovative dairy product producer for 25 years, serving outstanding refrigerated and unrefrigerated dairy products in the European markets. Their dedication to sustainability led them to develop a new base of operations in 2019, packed with the latest in eco-friendly technology. As a result, the distribution hub was BREEAM Very Good certified.

To secure the company's sustainability vision, Konings-Zuivel sat down with WDP at the very start of the warehousing project. Their distribution facility in Bleiswijk needed to deliver on high sustainability standards, and a BREEAM certification was crucial from the get-go.

At first, the company aimed at receiving two stars. But, when the construction phase was well on course, they quickly realized that a 3-star rating (Very Good) was within reach.

Wim Meijer, BREEAM consultant, explains how that evolved: "Together with the contractors on-site, we carried out a quick scan of the original plans and project. We found out that by modifying the original design, a Very Good certification could be a reality."

The changes needed weren't very significant; with just a few alterations, Konings-Zuivel qualified for the 3-star BREEAM rating. "By integrating water-saving toilets, electric charging poles for cars and bikes, a big screen near the entrance with the public transportation schedule… All these small and feasible interventions allowed us to score better."

The crown jewel of sustainability here must be the cooling installation. The high-yield system uses CO 2 as a cooling aid and can be used for heat recovery and office cooling as well. As a result, the entire warehouse is now gasless, resulting in a tremendous positive impact on the environment.

Apart from the cooling system, there were several other sustainability measures put in place:

Lighting with individual switches per room and space;

Individual temperature control for every room;

Applied ecology: the entire premises was designed by an ecological landscaper; and

Solar panels: 1,875 roof solar panels provide energy and energy costsaving.

Now that Konings-Zuivel is fully operational in their new Bleiswijk-based distribution centre, it has become clear that responsible sustainability isn't the only advantage BREEAM certification has to offer. The work environment is noticeably better, giving the workers a healthy and positive environment to work in.

Want to learn more about achieving BREEAM certification for your warehouse? Discuss your project with WDP!