Warehouses De Pauw : Extraordinary General Meeting of 2 February 2023

PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION

03 JANUARY 2023, 07.00 AM CET

Extraordinary General Meeting of 2 February 2023

Shareholders of WDP NV/SA are invited to the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday 2 February 2023 at 09.30 am at the Company's offices at B-Wolvertem (Meise), Blakebergen 15.

All documents and practical formalities related to the Extraordinary General Meeting and the annual General Meeting are available online via www.wdp.eu/general-meeting.