Warehouses De Pauw : Extraordinary General Meeting of 2 February 2023

PRESS RELEASE
REGULATED INFORMATION
03 JANUARY 2023, 07.00 AM CET
Extraordinary General Meeting of 2 February 2023
Shareholders of WDP NV/SA are invited to the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday 2 February 2023 at 09.30 am at the Company's offices at B-Wolvertem (Meise), Blakebergen 15.
All documents and practical formalities related to the Extraordinary General Meeting and the annual General Meeting are available online via www.wdp.eu/general-meeting.
|
Press release - 03 January 2023
|
1
|
Contact
For more information on the modalities of the meetings, or for submission of documents, communications, or questions, please contact:
WDP
For the attention of Johanna Vermeeren - General Counsel Blakebergen 15, B-1861 Wolvertem
T +32 (0) 52 338 400 M +32 (0) 473 74 79 62 shareholdersmeetings@wdp.eu
More information
|
WDP NV/SA
|
Joost Uwents
|
Mickaël Van den Hauwe
|
Blakebergen 15
|
CEO
|
CFO
|
1861 Wolvertem
|
|
|
Belgium
|
|
|
www.wdp.eu
|
M +32 (0) 476 88 99 26
|
M +32 (0) 473 93 74 91
|
investorrelations@wdp.eu
|
joost.uwents@wdp.eu
|
mickael.vandenhauwe@wdp.eu
___
WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to approximately 6.5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 280 sites at prime logistics hubs for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany, and Romania.
___
WDP NV/SA - BE-REIT (public regulated real estate company under Belgian law).
Company number 0417.199.869 (Brussels Register of Legal Entities, Dutch-language section)
|
Press release - 03 January 2023
|
2
|