  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Warehouses De Pauw SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WDP   BE0974349814

WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SA

(WDP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2023-01-02 am EST
27.16 EUR   +1.72%
Warehouses De Pauw : Extraordinary General Meeting of 2 February 2023
PU
2022Bigger And More Sustainable Without Moving : this is how WDP made the transformation of TD Synnex possible
PU
2022Warehouses De Pauw : Publication of a transparency notification
PU
Warehouses De Pauw : Extraordinary General Meeting of 2 February 2023

01/03/2023 | 12:18am EST
PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION

03 JANUARY 2023, 07.00 AM CET

Extraordinary General Meeting of 2 February 2023

Shareholders of WDP NV/SA are invited to the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday 2 February 2023 at 09.30 am at the Company's offices at B-Wolvertem (Meise), Blakebergen 15.

All documents and practical formalities related to the Extraordinary General Meeting and the annual General Meeting are available online via www.wdp.eu/general-meeting.

Press release - 03 January 2023

1

Contact

For more information on the modalities of the meetings, or for submission of documents, communications, or questions, please contact:

WDP

For the attention of Johanna Vermeeren - General Counsel Blakebergen 15, B-1861 Wolvertem

T +32 (0) 52 338 400 M +32 (0) 473 74 79 62 shareholdersmeetings@wdp.eu

More information

WDP NV/SA

Joost Uwents

Mickaël Van den Hauwe

Blakebergen 15

CEO

CFO

1861 Wolvertem

Belgium

www.wdp.eu

M +32 (0) 476 88 99 26

M +32 (0) 473 93 74 91

investorrelations@wdp.eu

joost.uwents@wdp.eu

mickael.vandenhauwe@wdp.eu

___

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to approximately 6.5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 280 sites at prime logistics hubs for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany, and Romania.

___

WDP NV/SA - BE-REIT (public regulated real estate company under Belgian law).

Company number 0417.199.869 (Brussels Register of Legal Entities, Dutch-language section)

Press release - 03 January 2023

2

Disclaimer

WDP - Warehouses De Pauw Comm. VA published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 05:17:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
