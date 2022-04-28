Warehouses De Pauw : Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting and the annual General Meeting of 27 April 2022

PRESS RELEASE

Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting and the annual General Meeting

of 27 April 2022

The minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting and of the annual General Meeting of shareholders, both held on 27 April 2022, are available at the WDP website.

On the occasion of this General Meeting, the shareholders approved the dividend for 2021. Once again, shareholders are offered an optional dividend, with an issue price of 36.34 euros. The specific conditions of this optional dividend are available at the WDP website.Shareholders are invited to make their choice and communicate this to their financial institution before Friday 13 May 2021 (4.00 pm CET). The actual dividend payment shall therefore take place, according to the shareholder's choice, on Wednesday 18 May 2022 - before trading. The newly created shares will be listed immediately as at this date and will be tradable immediately. The results of the optional dividend will also be made public on this day.

