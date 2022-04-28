Log in
04/28 11:35:29 am EDT
37.78 EUR   -0.32%
11:44aWAREHOUSES DE PAUW : Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting and the annual General Meeting of 27 April 2022
PU
04/28WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
04/27WAREHOUSES DE PAUW : Conditions concerning the optional dividend
PU
Warehouses De Pauw : Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting and the annual General Meeting of 27 April 2022

04/28/2022 | 11:44am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION

INFORMATIE

28 APRIL 2022, 05.45 PM

Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting and the annual General Meeting

of 27 April 2022

The minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting and of the annual General Meeting of shareholders, both held on 27 April 2022, are available at the WDP website.

On the occasion of this General Meeting, the shareholders approved the dividend for 2021. Once again, shareholders are offered an optional dividend, with an issue price of 36.34 euros. The specific conditions of this optional dividend are available at the WDP website.Shareholders are invited to make their choice and communicate this to their financial institution before Friday 13 May 2021 (4.00 pm CET). The actual dividend payment shall therefore take place, according to the shareholder's choice, on Wednesday 18 May 2022 - before trading. The newly created shares will be listed immediately as at this date and will be tradable immediately. The results of the optional dividend will also be made public on this day.

1

WDP NV/SA

Joost Uwents

Mickael Van den Hauwe

Blakebergen 15

CEO

CFO

B-1861 Wolvertem

www.wdp.euinvestorrelations@wdp.eujoost.uwents@wdp.eu

mickael.vandenhauwe@wdp.eu

___

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to approximately 6 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over more than 250 sites at prime logistics hubs for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany, and Romania.

___

WDP NV/SA - BE-REIT (public regulated real estate company under Belgian law)

Company number 0417.199.869 (Register of legal entities of Brussels, Dutch section)

More information

2

Disclaimer

WDP - Warehouses De Pauw Comm. VA published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 15:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
