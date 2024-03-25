PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION

25 MARCH 2024, 07:00 CET

Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of 24 April 2024

The shareholders of WDP NV/SA are invited to the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting on Wednesday 24 April 2024 at 10 AM CET in the company offices at Blakebergen 15, B-1861 Wolvertem (Meise).

All documents and practical modalities for both the Extraordinary General Meeting and the Annual General Meeting are availableonline.

This invitation provides more information about:

• the publication of WDP's annual report 2023

• changes affecting WDP's management and Board of Directors

Annual Report 2023

The WDP Annual Report 2023 can be consultedonline(PDF -website).

Our report delves into the impact and value creation WDP managed to achieve in 2023, accompanied by the relevant figures and annual accounts. The agility that WDP managed to demonstrate in these volatile times and its confidence in the future are the common thread throughout this report.

The report also comments on certain agenda items of the Ordinary General Meeting, including the proposal to appoint Patrick O as a non-executive and independent director of the Board of Directors and proposals on remuneration.

Comments to the WDP annual results, as published on 26 January 2024, are still availableonline via thewebcast.

Tony De Pauw steps down as WDP co-CEO, and remains active as a special advisor

Ahead of the 25th anniversary of WDP's IPO in June, Tony De Pauw has decided to step down as co-CEO of WDP, effective as from 1 July 2024. However, he remains active at WDP, including as a special advisor on

the further development of our activities in France and Germany, one of the drivers within the recently announced growth plan #BLEND2027. His years of experience and extensive knowledge of the logistics real estate sector and his close contact with our clients will continue to support WDP. Tony De Pauw will remain a member of the WDP Board of Directors as an active representative of the reference shareholder, the Jos De Pauw family.

"With the departure of Tony as co-CEO, our long-standing tandem may formally come to an end, yet I am convinced that the drive, experience and knowledge he will bring to our company in another role will continue to be invaluable for the further expansion of WDP."

Joost Uwents - co-CEO of WDP

Proposal to nominate Patrick O as a member of the WDP Board of Directors

The Board of Directors - on the advice of the Nomination Committee - nominates Patrick O as an independent (within the meaning of Article 7:87 of the CCA) and non-executive director for a four-year term of office.

Patrick O started his career at heating product manufacturer Sapragaz and worked for many years at Viessman (also a heating product manufacturer) in different positions, including CEO Benelux and an international group position. He is currently responsible for public affairs at ATTB, the association for thermal technologies in Belgium. He also sits on the advisory board of solar shading specialist Harol and the external advisory committee of ING. His passion for energy and heating generated a deep background in energy transition, electrification and investments in sustainability. This expertise and experience will provide significant value given WDP's ambitions related to energy solutions and infrastructure, which is a key driver within our 2024-27 growth plan. His international work experience, and more specifically his affinity with the German market, are also a valuable addition to the expertise of the Board of Directors.

The director candidate is nominated by the Board of Directors and submitted to the WDP Ordinary General Meeting for approval. His appointment will be submitted to the FSMA for prior approval.

"The Board of Directors is confident that Patrick O's expertise in energy and sustainability will further strengthen the complementarity and knowledge within the Board. Our company's ambitious international plans can also count on his knowledge and experience of Germany."

Rik Vandenberghe, chairman of the Board of Directors of WDP

WDP NV/SA Joost Uwents Mickael Van den Hauwe Blakebergen 15 CEO CFO B-1861 Wolvertem www.wdp.euinvestorrelations@wdp.eujoost.uwents@wdp.eu mickael.vandenhauwe@wdp.eu ___ WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP has over 7 million m² of properties in its portfolio. This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over about 300 sites at prime logistics hubs for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania. ___ WDP NV/SA - BE-REIT (public regulated real estate company under Belgian law). Company number 0417.199.869 (Register of legal entities of Brussels, Dutch section)