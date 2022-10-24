Warehouses De Pauw : Publication in application of Article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 (the Transparency Law)

PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION

24 OCTOBER 2022, 8.30 AM CET

Publication in application of Article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 (the Transparency Law)

As previously announced1, WDP launched a capital increase in cash within the authorised capital waiving the legal preferential rights of existing shareholders (insofar needed, partly in favour of WDP's current reference shareholder, the partnership RTKA, a partnership owned by the Jos De Pauw Family) and without granting an irreducible allocation right to existing shareholders. The gross amount of this capital increase amounted to 300 million euros via an issue of 12,931,035 new shares at an issue price of 23.20 euros per share. The capital increase was achieved through an exempt accelerated private placement with international qualified and/or institutional investors with the composition of an order book (an accelerated bookbuilding or ABB).

After completion of this capital increase and the issue of 12,931,035 new shares at a total issue price of 300,000,012.00 euros (specifically 14,815,218.67 euros in Capital and 285,184,793.33 euros in Issue premiums), WDP's total capital shall amount to 231,304,653.44 euros as at 24 October 2022. From the same date, the capital shall be represented by 201,887,575 fully paid-up ordinary shares. There are no preference shares. Each of these shares confers one voting right at the General Meeting, so these shares represent the denominator for purposes of notifications under transparency regulations (notifications after reaching or exceeding a minimum or maximum threshold set down in the Articles of Association or by law, for example). In addition to statutory thresholds, the WDP Articles of Association set additional thresholds of 3% and 7.5%, in accordance with Article 18(1) of the Belgian Transparency Law. No outstanding options or subscription rights have been issued which confer entitlement to shares.

1 See the press releases dated 19 October 2022.