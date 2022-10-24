Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Warehouses De Pauw SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WDP   BE0974349814

WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SA

(WDP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  03:09 2022-10-24 am EDT
24.70 EUR   +1.23%
02:30aWarehouses De Pauw : Publication in application of Article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 (the Transparency Law)
PU
10/21Warehouses De Pauw : How do you make your warehouse (more) fire safe? Read on for a brief checklist
PU
10/19Warehouses De Pauw NV Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Warehouses De Pauw : Publication in application of Article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 (the Transparency Law)

10/24/2022 | 02:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION

24 OCTOBER 2022, 8.30 AM CET

Publication in application of Article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 (the Transparency Law)

As previously announced1, WDP launched a capital increase in cash within the authorised capital waiving the legal preferential rights of existing shareholders (insofar needed, partly in favour of WDP's current reference shareholder, the partnership RTKA, a partnership owned by the Jos De Pauw Family) and without granting an irreducible allocation right to existing shareholders. The gross amount of this capital increase amounted to 300 million euros via an issue of 12,931,035 new shares at an issue price of 23.20 euros per share. The capital increase was achieved through an exempt accelerated private placement with international qualified and/or institutional investors with the composition of an order book (an accelerated bookbuilding or ABB).

After completion of this capital increase and the issue of 12,931,035 new shares at a total issue price of 300,000,012.00 euros (specifically 14,815,218.67 euros in Capital and 285,184,793.33 euros in Issue premiums), WDP's total capital shall amount to 231,304,653.44 euros as at 24 October 2022. From the same date, the capital shall be represented by 201,887,575 fully paid-up ordinary shares. There are no preference shares. Each of these shares confers one voting right at the General Meeting, so these shares represent the denominator for purposes of notifications under transparency regulations (notifications after reaching or exceeding a minimum or maximum threshold set down in the Articles of Association or by law, for example). In addition to statutory thresholds, the WDP Articles of Association set additional thresholds of 3% and 7.5%, in accordance with Article 18(1) of the Belgian Transparency Law. No outstanding options or subscription rights have been issued which confer entitlement to shares.

1 See the press releases dated 19 October 2022.

Press release - 24 October 2022

1

More information

WDP NV/SA

Joost Uwents

Mickael Van den Hauwe

Blakebergen 15

CEO

CFO

B-1861 Wolvertem

www.wdp.eu

investorrelations@wdp.eu

joost.uwents@wdp.eu

mickael.vandenhauwe@wdp.eu

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 6.5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 280 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

WDP NV/SA - BE-REIT (public regulated real estate company under Belgian law).

Company number 0417.199.869 (Register of legal entities of Brussels, Dutch section)

Press release - 24 October 2022

2

Disclaimer

WDP - Warehouses De Pauw Comm. VA published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 06:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SA
02:30aWarehouses De Pauw : Publication in application of Article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 (th..
PU
10/21Warehouses De Pauw : How do you make your warehouse (more) fire safe? Read on for a brief ..
PU
10/19Warehouses De Pauw NV Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, ..
CI
10/19Transcript : Warehouses De Pauw NV, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 19, 2022
CI
09/29Warehouses De Pauw : WDP Energy off the starting blocks
PU
09/26Warehouses De Pauw : Publication of a transparency notification - Notification without thr..
PU
09/26WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SA : Threshold crossings
CO
09/21Warehouses De Pauw : WDP further expands the MyWDP client portal
PU
09/20Warehouses De Pauw : Publication of a transparency notification
PU
09/20WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SA : Threshold crossings
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 310 M 304 M 304 M
Net income 2022 558 M 547 M 547 M
Net Debt 2022 2 570 M 2 521 M 2 521 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,04x
Yield 2022 4,07%
Capitalization 4 611 M 4 522 M 4 522 M
EV / Sales 2022 23,2x
EV / Sales 2023 21,3x
Nbr of Employees 89
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SA
Duration : Period :
Warehouses De Pauw SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 24,40 €
Average target price 31,05 €
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tony de Pauw Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joost Uwents Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mickaël van den Hauwe Chief Financial Officer
Rik Vandenberghe Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Marc de Bosscher Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SA-42.15%4 522
PROLOGIS, INC.-38.77%76 318
GOODMAN GROUP-39.92%19 089
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-38.54%9 088
EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.-37.03%6 236
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST, INC.-32.17%5 991