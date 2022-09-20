Warehouses De Pauw : Publication of a transparency notification

PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION

20 SEPTEMBER 2022, 5.45 PM

Publication of a transparency notification

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the law of 2 may 2007 regarding the disclosure of major holdings)

WDP announces having received a transparency notification dated 16 September 2022, indicating that Norges Bank, by virtue of the transfer of shares on 14 September 2022, has crossed the limit of 3%.

Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by: a person that notifies alone

Person(s) subject to the notification requirement:

Name (and legal form for legal persons) Address (for legal persons) Norges Bank Bankplassen 2, PO Box 1179 Sentrum, 0107 Oslo, Norway

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 14 September 2022

Threshold that is crossed: 3%

Denomiator: 188,956,540

Notified details:

A) Voting rights Previous After the transaction notification # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to Not linked Linked to Not linked to securities to securities securities securities Norges Bank 5,608,132 2.97% Total 5,608,132 0 2.97% 0.00%