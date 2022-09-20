Advanced search
    WDP   BE0974349814

WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SA

(WDP)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-09-20 am EDT
27.18 EUR   -5.23%
12:10pWAREHOUSES DE PAUW : Publication of a transparency notification
PU
09/14WAREHOUSES DE PAUW : WDP acquires seven logistics sites in Tournai via a capital increase
PU
09/14WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SA : Share buyback
CO
Warehouses De Pauw : Publication of a transparency notification

09/20/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION

20 SEPTEMBER 2022, 5.45 PM

Publication of a transparency notification

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the law of 2 may 2007 regarding the disclosure of major holdings)

WDP announces having received a transparency notification dated 16 September 2022, indicating that Norges Bank, by virtue of the transfer of shares on 14 September 2022, has crossed the limit of 3%.

  • Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notification by: a person that notifies alone
  • Person(s) subject to the notification requirement:

Name (and legal form for legal persons)

Address (for legal persons)

Norges Bank

Bankplassen 2, PO Box 1179 Sentrum, 0107 Oslo, Norway

  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: 14 September 2022
  • Threshold that is crossed: 3%
  • Denomiator: 188,956,540
  • Notified details:

A) Voting rights

Previous

After the transaction

notification

# voting rights

# voting rights

% voting rights

Holders of voting rights

Linked to

Not linked

Linked to

Not linked to

securities

to

securities

securities

securities

Norges Bank

5,608,132

2.97%

Total

5,608,132

0

2.97%

0.00%

B) Equivalent

After the transaction

financial instruments

Holders of equivalent

Type of

Expi-

Exercise

# of voting rights

% of voting

Settlement

financial instruments

financial

ration

period or

that may be

rights

instrument

date

date

acquired if the

instrument is

exercised

Norges Bank

Shares on

At any time

174,427

0.09%

physical

Loan (Right

to Recall)

Total

174,427

0.09%

Total (A&B)

# of

% of

voting

voting

rights

rights

5,782,559

3.06%

  • Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held (if applicable): Norges Bank is the central bank of Norway. As part of its central bank activities, Norges Bank manages Norway's foreign exchange reserves and is responsible for management of the Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global (GPFG). The formal responsibility for management of the GPFG is placed with the Ministry of Finance, but is delegated to Norges Bank. All investments are executed by Norges Bank acting as principal and all holdings are registered in the name of Norges Bank.

This press release, the complete notification as well as the shareholder structure can be consulted on the website of WDP.

ISIN-code: BE0003763779

More information

WDP NV/SA

Joost Uwents

Mickael Van den Hauwe

Blakebergen 15

CEO

CFO

B-1861 Wolvertem

www.wdp.eu

investorrelations@wdp.eu

joost.uwents@wdp.eu

mickael.vandenhauwe@wdp.eu

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 6 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 270 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

WDP NV/SA - BE-REIT (public regulated real estate company under Belgian law).

Company number 0417.199.869 (Register of legal entities of Brussels, Dutch section)

Disclaimer

WDP - Warehouses De Pauw Comm. VA published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 16:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 308 M 308 M 308 M
Net income 2022 757 M 758 M 758 M
Net Debt 2022 2 627 M 2 629 M 2 629 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,91x
Yield 2022 3,44%
Capitalization 5 350 M 5 356 M 5 356 M
EV / Sales 2022 25,9x
EV / Sales 2023 23,9x
Nbr of Employees 89
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SA
Duration : Period :
Warehouses De Pauw SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 28,68 €
Average target price 34,75 €
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tony de Pauw Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joost Uwents Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mickaël van den Hauwe Chief Financial Officer
Rik Vandenberghe Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Marc de Bosscher Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SA-32.01%5 356
PROLOGIS, INC.-33.00%83 515
GOODMAN GROUP-32.57%22 671
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION-18.54%20 586
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-28.22%9 943
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST, INC.-14.00%7 596