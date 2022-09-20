Warehouses De Pauw : Publication of a transparency notification
Publication of a transparency notification
(Article 14, first paragraph, of the law of 2 may 2007 regarding the disclosure of major holdings)
WDP announces having received a transparency notification dated 16 September 2022, indicating that Norges Bank, by virtue of the transfer of shares on 14 September 2022, has crossed the limit of 3%.
Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notification by: a person that notifies alone
Person(s) subject to the notification requirement:
Name (and legal form for legal persons)
Address (for legal persons)
Norges Bank
Bankplassen 2, PO Box 1179 Sentrum, 0107 Oslo, Norway
Date on which the threshold is crossed: 14 September 2022
Threshold that is crossed: 3%
Denomiator: 188,956,540
Notified details:
A) Voting rights
Previous
After the transaction
notification
# voting rights
# voting rights
% voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to
Not linked
Linked to
Not linked to
securities
to
securities
securities
securities
Norges Bank
5,608,132
2.97%
Total
5,608,132
0
2.97%
0.00%
B) Equivalent
After the transaction
financial instruments
Holders of equivalent
Type of
Expi-
Exercise
# of voting rights
% of voting
Settlement
financial instruments
financial
ration
period or
that may be
rights
instrument
date
date
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised
Norges Bank
Shares on
At any time
174,427
0.09%
physical
Loan (Right
to Recall)
Total
174,427
0.09%
Total (A&B)
# of
% of
voting
voting
rights
rights
5,782,559
3.06%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held (if applicable): Norges Bank is the central bank of Norway. As part of its central bank activities, Norges Bank manages Norway's foreign exchange reserves and is responsible for management of the Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global (GPFG). The formal responsibility for management of the GPFG is placed with the Ministry of Finance, but is delegated to Norges Bank. All investments are executed by Norges Bank acting as principal and all holdings are registered in the name of Norges Bank.
