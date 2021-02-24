Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Warehouses De Pauw SA    WDP   BE0974349814

WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SA

(WDP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Warehouses De Pauw : WDP launches virtual marketing campaign with ground-breaking WDP Xplore tool

02/24/2021 | 12:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

360° virtual 3D tool offers clients a 100% digital warehouse experience

Remote work, online customer communication, virtual tours… Now that digital has become the new normal, WDP's marketing strategy is increasingly focused on digital tools. With WDP Xplore, the company is pushing the boundaries of its marketing approach.

This 360° virtual 3D tool gives clients a full tour of a digital WDP warehouse, and opens a lifelike world packed with easily accessible and clear-cut background information.

'WDP Xplore is a new immersive digital experience that holds the answers to customers' key questions. It symbolizes next-generation marketing, brought to life in a 360° virtual environment to meet their needs.

Norbert Padt - Group Marketing Manager WDP

WDP Xplore: a virtual and hyper-realistic 360° environment

On a virtual tour through WDP Xplore, customers can zoom in on all the specifications of a WDP standard warehouse.

The tool is available on computer and tablet, offering clients an immersive 3D experience that brings the inside and outside of the warehouse to life, along with its technical and sustainability specs.

A digital answer to every question

WDP Xplore offers answers to clients' most frequently asked questions: How many pallets can be stacked? How wide are the aisles? What's the floor load? What sustainability features come with a standard WDP warehouse...

Hotspots and pop-up windows display all the information

Within the 360° virtual environment, customers can click on the hotspots that appear on the walls, ceilings, floors and technical installations. This will show them all the information they need in a pop-up window.

The standard hotspots offer insight into the techniques and materials used, while green hotspots reveal sustainability features, such as led lighting, energy monitoring, solar panels and much more.

If the customer has specific requirements, the tool allows them to easily request information about optional features for a tailor-built warehouse.

WDP Xplore: introducing a new generation of marketing tools

By fully focusing on a lifelike virtual 360° 3D experience, WDP is taking the leap towards the marketing of the future.

Customers don't need to read endless brochures filled with numbers anymore. Instead, they can take a stroll through the product itself. The service is presented in an interactive, realistic format, with additional photographs and background information available in the tool.

More information?



Norbert Padt

Group Marketing Manager

M. +32 474 74 81 31

Norbert.Padt[at] wdp.eu(subject: WDP%20Xplore%20info)

Disclaimer

WDP - Warehouses De Pauw Comm. VA published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 05:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SA
12:08aWAREHOUSES DE PAUW : WDP launches virtual marketing campaign with ground-breakin..
PU
02/17WAREHOUSES DE PAUW : Boland in a festive mood with completion of impressive new ..
PU
02/17WAREHOUSES DE PAUW : SLIGRO - Sale & Lease Back of logistics real estate
PU
02/15WAREHOUSES DE PAUW : Why choose a Sale and Lease Back agreement with WDP?
PU
02/15WAREHOUSES DE PAUW : What is a Sale and Lease Back agreement for logistic real e..
PU
02/11WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SA : Crossing thresholds
CO
02/09WAREHOUSES DE PAUW : WDP will build Brand Masters' new distribution center and o..
PU
02/08WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SA : Crossing thresholds
CO
01/29WAREHOUSES DE PAUW : Reports Lower FY20 Attributable Profit; Raises Dividend
MT
01/29WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SA : Annual results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 232 M 282 M 282 M
Net income 2020 209 M 254 M 254 M
Net Debt 2020 2 163 M 2 631 M 2 631 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,3x
Yield 2020 2,74%
Capitalization 5 206 M 6 330 M 6 332 M
EV / Sales 2020 31,7x
EV / Sales 2021 30,1x
Nbr of Employees 84
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SA
Duration : Period :
Warehouses De Pauw SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 31,63 €
Last Close Price 28,62 €
Spread / Highest target 17,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tony de Pauw Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joost Uwents Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mickaël van den Hauwe Chief Financial Officer
Rik Vandenberghe Independent Non-Executive Chairman
François Louis Meysman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SA1.27%6 306
PROLOGIS, INC.5.08%77 440
GOODMAN GROUP-9.73%25 196
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION1.75%15 201
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST-0.21%9 376
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.7.61%8 498
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ