    WDP   BE0974349814

WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SA

(WDP)
Warehouses De Pauw : WDP receives Bel20's Company of the Year Award 2021

01/18/2022 | 01:40pm EST
2022 is off to a wonderful start for WDP. Our company has been announced the winner of the Bel20 Company of the Year Award 2021 during Euronext's annual New Year's ceremony earlier this evening, Tuesday 18 January 2022.

The Bel20's Company of the Year Award is granted to the company presenting the strongest increase in market capitalization on the Euronext stock exchange over the past year.

We feel honoured to have been awarded. It's a true token of appreciation for #TeamWDP's relentless hard work, for our shareholders and all stakeholders.

Disclaimer

WDP - Warehouses De Pauw Comm. VA published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 18:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 266 M 303 M 303 M
Net income 2021 816 M 927 M 927 M
Net Debt 2021 2 189 M 2 485 M 2 485 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,65x
Yield 2021 2,28%
Capitalization 7 114 M 8 061 M 8 076 M
EV / Sales 2021 34,9x
EV / Sales 2022 32,3x
Nbr of Employees 82
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Tony de Pauw Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joost Uwents Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mickaël van den Hauwe Chief Financial Officer
Rik Vandenberghe Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Marc de Bosscher Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SA-8.72%8 115
PROLOGIS, INC.-9.28%112 925
GOODMAN GROUP-13.43%30 906
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION-8.88%22 779
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-8.72%11 199
EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.-8.93%8 420