Warehouses De Pauw : WDP receives Bel20's Company of the Year Award 2021

2022 is off to a wonderful start for WDP. Our company has been announced the winner of the Bel20 Company of the Year Award 2021 during Euronext's annual New Year's ceremony earlier this evening, Tuesday 18 January 2022.

The Bel20's Company of the Year Award is granted to the company presenting the strongest increase in market capitalization on the Euronext stock exchange over the past year.

We feel honoured to have been awarded. It's a true token of appreciation for #TeamWDP's relentless hard work, for our shareholders and all stakeholders.