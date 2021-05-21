Warehouses De Pauw : Shareholders opt for around 58% of shares for optional dividend

PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFOMATION

21 MAY 2021, 07H00

Shareholders opt for around 58% of shares for optional dividend

Capital increase of around 59 million euros that will be deployed for supporting WDP in realizing its strategic growth plan 2019-23

The WDP shareholders chose for 57.8% of their shares for a contribution of their dividend rights in consideration for new shares instead of payment of the dividend in cash.

This result leads to a capital increase of around 59 million euros for WDP by way of the creation of 2,102,558 new shares, as a result of which the total number of WDP shares will equal 184,003,007. Today, together with the expected 2021 retained earnings, this capital increase leads to a total reinforcement of equity of around 109 million euros for 2021.

This capital increase leads to retention of resources within the company, which will be used for further growth in the framework of the company's strategic growth plan 2019-23.