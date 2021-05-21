Log in
Warehouses De Pauw : Shareholders opt for around 58% of shares for optional dividend

05/21/2021 | 12:13am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFOMATION

21 MAY 2021, 07H00

Shareholders opt for around 58% of shares for optional dividend

Capital increase of around 59 million euros that will be deployed for supporting WDP in realizing its strategic growth plan 2019-23

The WDP shareholders chose for 57.8% of their shares for a contribution of their dividend rights in consideration for new shares instead of payment of the dividend in cash.

This result leads to a capital increase of around 59 million euros for WDP by way of the creation of 2,102,558 new shares, as a result of which the total number of WDP shares will equal 184,003,007. Today, together with the expected 2021 retained earnings, this capital increase leads to a total reinforcement of equity of around 109 million euros for 2021.

This capital increase leads to retention of resources within the company, which will be used for further growth in the framework of the company's strategic growth plan 2019-23.

This outcome results in a decrease of the gearing ratio of 1.2%, compared to a 100% dividend payment in

cash. Today, taking into account the expected 2021 retained earnings (around 50 million euros) - based on a

low pay-out ratio -, this capital increase following the optional dividend (around 59 million euros), leads to an

anticipated total reinforcement of equity of around 109 million euros for 2021.

Today, Friday 21 May 2021 - before market -, the actual settlement of the dividend will take place by which,

depending on the shareholder's choice, (1) new shares in consideration for the contribution of dividend rights

will be delivered, (2) the dividend payment in cash will take place, or (3) a combination of the two foregoing

payment conditions will take place.

The newly created shares are listed immediately and are tradable as from that moment.

Publication in accordance with article 15 of the law of 2 May 2007 (Transparency law)

Following the capital increase and the issue of 2,102,558 new shares at a total issue price of 58,871,624.00

euros (i.e. 2,408,922.15 euros booked as capital and 56,462,701.85 euros booked as share premium), the

total capital of WDP on 21 May 2021 amounts to 210,814,121.48 euros. As from today, the capital is

represented by 184,003,007 fully paid-up ordinary shares. There are no preferred shares. Each of these shares

carries one voting right at the General Meeting of shareholders and these shares thus represent the

denominator for the purposes of notifications under the transparency regulations (i.e. notifications in case of

(a.o.) reaching, crossing or falling below the statutory or legal thresholds). In addition to the legal thresholds,

the WDP Articles of Association specify an additional statutory threshold of 3% and 7.5% in accordance with

article 18, §1 of the Transparency law. No outstanding options or subscription rights have been issued that

entitle their holder to shares.

Press release - 21 May 2021

More information

WDP NV/SA

Joost Uwents

Mickael Van den Hauwe

Blakebergen 15

CEO

CFO

B-1861 Wolvertem

www.wdp.eu

investorrelations@wdp.eu

joost.uwents@wdp.eu

mickael.vandenhauwe@wdp.eu

___

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

___

WDP NV/SA - BE-REIT (public regulated real estate company under Belgian law)

Company number 0417.199.869 (Register of legal entities of Brussels, Dutch section)

Press release - 21 May 2021

Disclaimer

WDP - Warehouses De Pauw Comm. VA published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 04:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
