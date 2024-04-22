Mr Daniel WEEKERS, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ms Caroline WAGNER and Mr Laurent WAGNER, as Executive Directors and Effective Managers, Ms Valérie WAGNER as Executive Director, Ms Cléonice MASTROSTEFANO and Messrs Jean-Jacques CLOQUET and Jacques PETERS, as Independent Directors, as well as Messrs Antoine TAGLIAVINI (CFO) and Laurent VENSENSIUS (CTO), as Effective Managers of Warehouses Estates Belgium SA (hereinafter "WEB SA") having its registered office at Avenue Jean Mermoz 29, 6041 Charleroi (Gosselies), Belgium, declare that, to the best of their knowledge:

the financial statements, drawn up in accordance with applicable accounting standards, give a true and faire view of the Company's assets, financial situation and results;

the management report contains a true and fair presentation of the development of the business, the result and the situation of the Company.

The latest version of WEB SA's coordinated Articles of Association can be consulted on the Company's website: ww.w-e-b.be - Investors - Publications - Articles of Association.

The financial report is also available in English. Only the French version of the

document is authentic; since the English version is a free translation.