Warimpex Finanz und Beteiligungs : Einladung oHV 2022 final EN

English translation of original German version - for convenience purposes only

Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs Aktiengesellschaft

FN 78485 w with its registered seat in Vienna

("Company")

Invitation

to the

36th Annual General Meeting

of shareholders

at A-1210 Vienna, "Peak Vienna", Floridsdorfer Hauptstraße 1, 30th floor

taking place on Thursday, 19 May 2022 at 10.00 am

The management board of the Company intends to hold the 36th Annual General Meeting as an in-person event, and at the time the Annual General Meeting is convened, it appears that the pandemic situation will allow this to happen. It goes without saying that the Company's top priority continues to be protecting the health of all attendees, especially the shareholders. We therefore ask for your understanding that appropriate preventive and safety measures will be taken in order to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19. To avoid concentrations of persons to the greatest possible extent and to be able to observe distance rules in compliance with legal requirements, we will therefore refrain from offering the traditional buffet following the Annual General Meeting. To minimize the potential risk of infection, organizational measures will be taken, particularly with regard to space and hygiene. Please also take into account that attendees of the 36th Annual General Meeting are requested to bring and use a nose and mouth mask.

All these measures serve to protect the health of all attendees. Together with you, our esteemed shareholders, we are making an important contribution in this challenging situation, with social responsibility in mind.

Although the Company always seeks a direct and intensive dialogue with its shareholders, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company recommends that especially vulnerable shareholders make use of the option of authorizing the independent proxy holder, Dr. Verena Brauner (deputy chairwoman of the Austrian Association of Investors, IVA).

The Company reserves the right to take additional safety precautions to protect the health of all attendees as well as to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19 as well as to cancel and reschedule the Annual General Meeting at short notice if the current situation changes.

1

A g e n d a

1. Presentation of the approved annual financial statements including the management report and the corporate governance report as of 31 December 2021 as well as of the consolidated financial statements including the group management report as of 31 December 2021 as well as the proposal on the use of the balance sheet result and the supervisory board report regarding the financial year 2020.

2. Resolution on the use of the balance sheet result as shown in the annual financial statements.

3. Resolution on the discharge of the members of the management board from liability for the

financial year 2021.

4. Resolution on the discharge of the members of the supervisory board from liability for the financial year 2021.

5. Elections to the supervisory board.

6. Appointment of the auditor and the group auditor for the financial year 2022.

7. Resolution on the remuneration report for the financial year 2021.

Documents:

The following documents are available for inspection by the shareholders at the registered office of the Company ("Peak Vienna", Floridsdorfer Hauptstraße 1, A-1210 Vienna):

•

annual financial statements including management report,

•

corporate governance report pursuant to section 243c Austrian Commercial Code,

•

consolidated financial statements including group management report,

•

proposal on the use of the balance sheet result as shown in the annual financial statements,

•

report of the supervisory board,

each with regard to the financial year 2021, and

•

resolution proposals regarding the agenda items 2. to 7.,

•

declarations by Mr. Günter Korp, Mr. Thomas Aistleitner and Mr. Harald Wengust pursuant to section 87 para 2 Austrian Stock Corporation Act relating to agenda item 5.,

•

information on accountability relating to agenda item 6. pursuant to section 270 para 1a Austrian Commercial Code,

•

remuneration report for the financial year 2021,

•

form for the granting of a power of attorney,

•

form for the revocation of a power of attorney,

•

form for the granting of a power of attorney to a representative of the IVA,

•

form for the revocation of a power of attorney to a representative of the IVA,

•

the full text of this invitation,

•

further information with regard to the rights of shareholders pursuant to sections 109, 110, 118 and 119 Austrian Stock Corporation Act.

Starting from the 21st day prior to the Annual General Meeting, i.e. 28 April 2022, the above mentioned documents will be available for inspection at the registered office of the Company as well as on the website of the Company (www.warimpex.com), subpage investor relations, subpage annual general meeting. These documents will also be available at the Annual General Meeting.

Information pursuant to section 106 item 5 Austrian Stock Corporation Act:

Pursuant to section 109 Austrian Stock Corporation Act, shareholders whose participations in the share capital amount to or exceed 5% of the share capital may request in writing to include other items on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting and to publish them. Every agenda item must supply an underlying proposal for a resolution together with an explanation. The petitioners are required to be shareholders for at least three months prior to filing the request. The request must be received by the Company by 28 April 2022 at the latest. Such requests may be sent to the Company in writing to its registered seat at "Peak Vienna", Floridsdorfer Hauptstraße 1, A-1210 Vienna, attn. Mr. Daniel Folian. Any such item request must supply an underlying proposal for a resolution together with an explanation. The capacity as shareholder must be verified by presentation of a deposit confirmation pursuant to section 10a Austrian Stock Corporation Act, confirming that the requesting shareholder was bearer of shares for more than three months before such request was made. Such deposit confirmation may not be older than seven days. In respect of further requirements regarding deposit confirmation, see exemplifications on requirements for participation below.

Pursuant to section 110 Austrian Stock Corporation Act, shareholders of the Company whose participations in the share capital together amount to at least or exceed 1% of the share capital may file proposals in writing to the Company (in written form but no signature required) for a resolution and may demand that these proposals be made available on the website of the Company (www.warimpex.com), subpage investor relations, subpage annual general meeting, together with the names of the relevant shareholders requesting such resolutions and an explanation for those proposals, combined with a statement by the management or supervisory board if applicable, dealing with those proposals. Such request must be received by the Company by 10 May 2022 at the latest.

These requests must be delivered in writing to the Company's address "Peak Vienna", Floridsdorfer Hauptstraße 1, A-1210 Vienna, to the attention of Mr. Daniel Folian in electronic form (email todaniel.folian@warimpex.com or via fax to +43 (0) 1 310 55 00 122). The capacity as shareholder must be verified by presentation of a deposit confirmation pursuant to section 10a Austrian Stock Corporation Act, confirming that the requesting shareholder was bearer of shares for more than three months before such request was made. Such deposit confirmation may not be older than seven days. In respect of further requirements regarding deposit confirmation, see exemplifications on requirements for participation below.

Pursuant to section 118 Austrian Stock Corporation Act, every shareholder has the right to receive information regarding the Company if requested by the shareholder, provided that this information is necessary for an informed judgement regarding a particular item of the agenda.

Shareholder rights which are bound to the shareholding for a certain period of time can only be exercised if, pursuant to section 10a Austrian Stock Corporation Act, such shareholder can demonstrate his shareholding for the relevant period of time by means of a deposit confirmation.

Further information regarding the shareholders' rights granted under sections 109, 110, 118 and 119 Austrian Stock Corporation Act, as well as the question until when such rights can be exercised, may be obtained from the website of the Company (www.warimpex.com), subpage investor relations, subpage annual general m, as of now.

Requirements for participation, deposit confirmation, verification deadline and proxy voting:

Only such shareholders are permitted to participate in the Annual General Meeting who have been shareholders until the end of the tenth day before the Annual General Meeting is to take place (verification deadline). The verification deadline is 9 May 2022.

The verification of the shareholding on the record date with regard to the Company in order to exercise the shareholders' rights has to be effected for deposit-administered bearer shares by means of presentation of a confirmation of the shareholding which shall be produced by the deposit-administering credit institution with its seat in a member state of the EEA or in a full member state of the OECD (deposit confirmation). The deposit confirmation must be delivered i) to the Company's address "Peak Vienna", FloridsdorferHauptstrasse 1, A-1210 Vienna, to the attention of Mr. Daniel Folian, or ii) in electronic form via email to daniel.folian@warimpex.com or via fax to +43 (0) 1 310 55 00 122 or per SWIFT to GIBAATWGGMS Message Type MT 598 or to MT 599, always stating ISIN AT0000827209 in the text, at the latest on the third business day prior to the Annual General Meeting, which is 16 May 2022. The deposit confirmation must at least contain the information described in section 10a Austrian Stock Corporation Act, namely:

•

information about the issuer: name/company name and address or a standard code used in communication between credit institutions,

•

information about the shareholder: name/company name, address, date of birth for natural persons, registry and register number for legal entities if applicable,

•

information about the shares: number of shares held by the shareholders, ISIN AT0000827209,

•

portfolio number or other designation,

•

point in time to which the deposit confirmation refers.

The deposit confirmation submitted as proof of shareholding must be issued for the above mentioned verification deadline, 9 May 2022.

The deposit confirmation submitted as verification of the individual's or entity's shareholding shall not be older than seven days at the time of delivery to the Company in order to demonstrate the shareholding of the respective shareholder. The deposit confirmation may be either delivered in German or English language.

Every shareholder, who is entitled to participate in the Annual General Meeting has the right to appoint any other natural or legal person as proxy holder. The Company itself or a member of the management or supervisory board may only exercise the right to vote as proxy holder if the shareholder has given an express instruction to do so with respect to an item of the agenda. In order to appoint a proxy holder the forms for the power of attorney provided by the Company have to be used which may be obtained from the website of the Company (www.warimpex.com), subpage investor relations, subpage annual general meeting, allowing also the granting of a restricted power of attorney, unless the shareholder has appointed a the deposit administering credit institution to act as proxy holder and such proxy has been granted pursuant to the applicable provisions for deposit-administering credit institutions.

Filled out power of attorney forms shall be returned to the Company either electronically (to the e-mail addressdaniel.folian@warimpex.com) or by fax (to the fax number +43 (0)1 310 55 00 122) or may be brought to the Annual General Meeting.

As a special service, a representative of "Interessenverband für Anleger" (the Austrian Association of Investors), IVA, Feldmühlgasse 22, A-1130 Vienna, is available to shareholders as an independent proxy holder for the exercise of voting rights at the Annual General Meeting on the basis of explicit instructions. A