Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBD   US9344231041

WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.

(WBD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:14 2022-07-26 pm EDT
14.74 USD   +0.51%
04:02pWarner bros. discovery to report second-quarter 2022 results on thursday, august 4
PR
10:35aFood Network Star Molly Yeh Launches First Girl Meets Farm Kitchenware Line Exclusively for Macy's
AQ
07:54aGoldman Sachs Reinstates Warner Bros. Discovery at Buy With $22 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY TO REPORT SECOND-QUARTER 2022 RESULTS ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 4

07/26/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: WBD) today announced that it will report its second-quarter 2022 results on Thursday, August 4, 2022, after the market close. The Company will host an extended conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day to discuss the results and provide a Direct-to-Consumer strategy update. Links to the live webcast of the conference call, which will be accompanied by a live slide presentation, as well as the earnings materials will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.wbd.com.

A replay of the call and the slide presentation that will accompany the call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call until August 11, 2022. The replay can be accessed by phone by dialing +1 877-674-7070 or +1 416-764-8692 using playback passcode 151362 #. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website.

About Warner Bros. Discovery:
Warner Bros. Discovery (Nasdaq: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/warner-bros-discovery-to-report-second-quarter-2022-results-on-thursday-august-4-301593704.html

SOURCE Warner Bros. Discovery


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.
04:02pWarner bros. discovery to report second-quarter 2022 results on thursday, august 4
PR
10:35aFood Network Star Molly Yeh Launches First Girl Meets Farm Kitchenware Line Exclusively..
AQ
07:54aGoldman Sachs Reinstates Warner Bros. Discovery at Buy With $22 Price Target
MT
07/25TBS cancels Samantha Bee's 'Full Frontal' after 7 seasons
AQ
07/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Snap earnings fuel worries over ad spending decline
07/22British Regulator Approves Warner Bros. Discovery/BT Group JV
MT
07/22MoffettNathanson Cuts Price Target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $18 From $24, Maintains..
MT
07/22LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 gains from higher commodity prices
07/22BT, Warner Bros. Discovery Poised to Complete Sports JV Creation After UK Approval
MT
07/22WARNER BROS DISCOVERY : and BT welcome CMA's approval of the BT Sport and Eurosport UK Joi..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.
More recommendations