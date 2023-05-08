Warner Bros Discovery : 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
05/08/2023 | 03:14pm EDT
May 8, 202302:00 PM ET
A list of the stockholders entitled to vote at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be available for inspection beginning April 28, 2023. If you would like to view this list, please contact the Office of the Corporate Secretary at [email protected]. Stockholders with a control number may attend the 2023 meeting online via webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WBD2023.
Warner Bros Discovery Inc. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 19:13:04 UTC.