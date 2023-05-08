Advanced search
    WBD   US9344231041

WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.

(WBD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:54:20 2023-05-08 pm EDT
13.47 USD   +4.46%
Warner Bros Discovery : 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

05/08/2023 | 03:14pm EDT
May 8, 202302:00 PM ET

A list of the stockholders entitled to vote at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be available for inspection beginning April 28, 2023. If you would like to view this list, please contact the Office of the Corporate Secretary at [email protected]. Stockholders with a control number may attend the 2023 meeting online via webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WBD2023.


Attachments

Disclaimer

Warner Bros Discovery Inc. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 19:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.
03:14pWarner Bros Discovery : 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PU
10:39aMoffettNathanson Adjusts Price Target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $16 From $17, Mainta..
MT
10:38aJPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $16 From $17, Maintains Neut..
MT
10:36aGoldman Sachs Raises Price Target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $21 From $19, Maintains ..
MT
10:28aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $16 From $17, Maintain..
MT
05/05Top Stories at Midday: Apple Rally Overshadows Job Gains, Warner B..
MT
05/05Warner Bros. Discovery First-Quarter Results Miss Views, Led by Revenue Declines in TV,..
MT
05/05Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Appoints Jim Lee as President, Publisher, and Chief Creati..
CI
05/05WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
05/05A Damocles sword hanging over our heads
MS
Analyst Recommendations on WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 43 147 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 905 M - -
Net Debt 2023 41 142 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -17,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 31 401 M 31 401 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,68x
EV / Sales 2024 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 37 500
Free-Float 78,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 12,89 $
Average target price 21,52 $
Spread / Average Target 67,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
Samuel A. di Piazza Chairman
Dave Duvall Chief Information Officer
Avi Saxena Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.35.97%31 401
FOX CORPORATION5.27%16 477
RTL GROUP S.A.-1.98%6 591
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-6.15%5 906
TEGNA INC.-22.65%3 664
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-32.04%2 889
