Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBD   US9344231041

WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.

(WBD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  05-26
18.76 USD   +4.34%
04:12pWARNER BROS DISCOVERY : Former MGM Film Executives Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy Named New Co-Chairpersons and Chief Executive Officers of Warner Bros. Pictures Group
PU
03:52pWARNER BROS DISCOVERY : . Pictures Group Chairman Toby Emmerich Stepping Down
PU
02:23pWarner Bros. Picture Group Chairman Toby Emmerich Reportedly Stepping Down
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Warner Bros Discovery : Former MGM Film Executives Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy Named New Co-Chairpersons and Chief Executive Officers of Warner Bros. Pictures Group

06/01/2022 | 04:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Under New Strategy Warner Bros. Studios Will Be Broken Out Into Three Distinct Businesses

Industry veterans and former MGM film executives Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy have been appointed co-chairpersons and CEOs of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, which currently includes Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, DC-Based Film Production, and Warner Bros. Feature Animation.

As part of a new long-range strategy, Warner Bros. Pictures Group will be broken out into three distinct business segments with Warner Bros. Pictures/New Line Cinema, Warner Bros. Feature Animation, and DC-Based Film Production each under separate leadership. In the interim, these segments will remain under the film group with day-to-day oversight by De Luca and Abdy.

Most recently, De Luca and Abdy led MGM Studios as motion picture group chairman and president, respectively, since 2020. They are stepping down following Amazon's $8.5 billion deal to acquire MGM and will join Warner Bros. Discovery this summer after a period of transition.

"Michael and Pam are supremely talented creative leaders with a proven track record of success. We are thrilled to welcome them both to our Warner Bros. Discovery family, and look forward to seeing them take this nearly century-old iconic studio to even greater heights of excellence in film," said David Zaslav, Chief Executive Officer, Warner Bros. Discovery.

"Warner Bros. is home to the best creatives in the business and Pam and I look forward to executing on David's directive to 'dream big and dream bold' as we strive to create the next generation of hit movies with the power to entertain, excite and inspire," said Michael De Luca. "We're grateful to Toby for the tremendous impact he has had on this studio and our industry and we're thrilled to be able to continue to benefit from his vast experience and creativity."

During the pair's tenure, MGM released such hit films as Oscar-nominated "House of Gucci," Best Picture Academy Award nominee "Licorice Pizza," and the James Bond franchise's Oscar-winning "No Time To Die." Throughout his 30-year career in the film business, De Luca has been responsible for an impressive portfolio of films, including: "Reminiscence," "Captain Phillips," "Moneyball," "The Social Network," "Boogie Nights," "Blade" and "The Mask." He also produced the $1.3 billion grossing "Fifty Shades of Grey" franchise. He is a former president of production at both New Line Cinema and DreamWorks.

Abdy served previously as a Partner and Head of Film at Makeready, where she produced "Queen & Slim" and "A Million Little Pieces." Prior to that, she served as President of Production at New Regency, which released the Academy Award-winning "Birdman," "Gone Girl," Oscar-winner "The Big Short," and "The Revenant," which received 12 Academy Award nominations including Best Picture, and two Golden Globe awards for Best Picture (Drama) and Best Actor. Before joining New Regency, Abdy was the President of Scott Stuber's Bluegrass Films.

De Luca and Abdy follow longtime studio executive Toby Emmerich who is stepping down as chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group. Emmerich has led the film studio division since 2017, previously serving as President and Chief Content Officer, and before that as President and Chief Operating Officer of New Line Cinema. He is a 30-year veteran of Warner Bros. having joined the company in 1992 as a dual development and music executive.

An accomplished screenwriter and producer, Emmerich is launching a new production company at the Warner Bros. studio, focused on film, television and streaming. As part of an exclusive 5-year agreement, Warner Bros. Discovery will finance Emmerich's venture and have distribution rights to films and series.

Under Emmerich's leadership, Warner Bros. Pictures Group had its most successful year ever in 2018, with a global box office of $5.57 billion. This success was fueled by a diverse lineup of hit films, including "Aquaman"-the most successful DC Superhero film ever and Warner Bros.' second-biggest title of all time, "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," "Ready Player One," "The Meg," "Rampage," "A Star is Born," "The Nun," and "Crazy Rich Asians." In 2019, the Studio released the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, DC's "Joker," which earned $1.08 billion at the global box office and won two Academy Awards, as well as the hugely successful horror sequel "IT Chapter Two."

Disclaimer

Warner Bros Discovery Inc. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 20:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.
04:12pWARNER BROS DISCOVERY : Former MGM Film Executives Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy Named New ..
PU
03:52pWARNER BROS DISCOVERY : . Pictures Group Chairman Toby Emmerich Stepping Down
PU
02:23pWarner Bros. Picture Group Chairman Toby Emmerich Reportedly Stepping Down
MT
12:30pWARNER BROS. DISCOVERY CHAIRMAN EMME : Variety
MT
09:38aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street starts a new chapter
07:50aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : June 1, 2022
04:49aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : The FTSE struggles for direction ahead of Jubilee bank holiday
02:49aUK starts investigating BT and Discovery sport tie-up
RE
12:28aUK Regulator to Probe Warner Bros. Discovery-BT Sports Joint Venture
DJ
05/31Warner Bros. Discovery Names Nathaniel Brown as Chief Corporate Communications Officer
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 48 462 M - -
Net income 2022 -4 260 M - -
Net Debt 2022 45 504 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -19,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44 775 M 44 775 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 18,45 $
Average target price 35,88 $
Spread / Average Target 94,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David M. Zaslav President & Chief Executive Officer
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
Samuel A. di Piazza Chairman
Robert R. Bennett Independent Director
Li Haslett Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.0.00%44 775
FOX CORPORATION-3.77%19 084
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-16.01%8 017
RTL GROUP S.A.-7.12%7 159
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.16.06%7 080
TEGNA INC.17.67%4 880