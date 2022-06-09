Warner Bros Discovery : Investigation Discovery and PEOPLE Join Forces to Examine New Crimes in Compelling Sixth Season of PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES￼

True-crime leaders ID and PEOPLE partner for a bone-chilling sixth season of the hit series, PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES. Anchored by original reporting from PEOPLE's award-winning true crime editorial team, the series transports viewers to the front row of America's most gripping and unbelievable crimes and has ranked as a leading ID title since its premiere in 2016. Each hour-long episode is captured through the lens of PEOPLE's renowned journalists, taking viewers to the scene of the crime and revealing shocking twists and surprising new details through exclusive interviews, archival footage and emotional first-hand accounts from survivors. PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES kicks off the new season with back-to-back episodes on Monday, June 6 at 9/8c on ID and is available to stream the same day on discovery+.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the talented PEOPLE team once again to welcome a new season of People Magazine Investigates, a series that has consistently ranked among ID's top titles since its debut in 2016," said Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming. "This valuable collaboration allows us to showcase compelling stories from across the nation through the unique lens of PEOPLE's renowned journalists to present true crime in a way that no other network can provide."

"No one tells true crime stories like PEOPLE's editorial team," said Liz Vaccariello, Editor in Chief, PEOPLE. "With our decades of reporting experience and a commitment to compassionate journalism, we take viewers beyond the horror of the crimes and into the lives of those most affected by them. Investigation Discovery has been an incredible partner and we look forward to continuing our partnership with ID for another successful season of PEOPLE Magazine Investigates."

The two-hour sixth season premiere episode of PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES uncovers the horrific triple murder and double kidnapping of the Groene family that rattles an idyllic lake front community in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho. Investigators arrive at the Wolf Lodge residence, where mother Brenda Groene, her boyfriend Mark McKenzie and son Slade Groene are discovered bound and bludgeoned within the home - her youngest children, Shasta and Dylan Groene, missing from the scene. When investigators confirm that the missing Groene children are not with other family members, Amber Alerts are issued and a massive search effort fueled by volunteers and law enforcement sets off to find Shasta and Dylan, dead or alive. Across two mind bending hours, viewers will get a first-hand look as investigators uncover every horrifying detail of Shasta's harrowing escape and rescue and her tireless fight to stay alive.

PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES will air 12 episodes on ID beginning Monday, June 6 at 9/8c. Episodes will be available to stream the same day on discovery+. Additional episode details below:

Mother's Orders

Premieres Monday, June 13 at 9/8c on ID and Available to Stream on discovery+

A mother's bond to her daughter is put to the ultimate test when one of them shoots a man dead.

Valley of Death

Premieres Monday, June 27 at 9/8c on ID and Available to Stream on discovery+

Five young people disappear over a span of four years in the rural area of Lewis-Clark Valley, along the Idaho-Washington border. Investigators search for links to the mysterious cases.

PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES is produced for Investigation Discovery by Radley Studios with Emily Snyder, Brandon Hill, Christian Thompson, Kurt Spenser for Radley and Liz Vaccariello, Alicia Dennis, and Cynthia Sanz as Executive Producers for PEOPLE. Thomas Cutler is the Executive Producer for ID.

About INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY (ID)

Investigation Discovery (ID) is the leading crime and justice network on television, delivering the highest-quality programming to approximately 80 million U.S. households. Viewers can enjoy their favorite shows anytime, anywhere on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service. ID's true crime programming is also available via the network's aggregated TV Everywhere offering, IDGO, where fans can access thousands of episodes from the Discovery family of networks. For exclusive web content and bonus material, fans can follow ID on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook or check out the network's true crime blog, CrimeFeed. Investigation Discovery is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, a leading global media and entertainment company available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others.

About PEOPLE

Dotdash Meredith's PEOPLE revolutionized personality journalism when it launched as a weekly in 1974 with a mission to celebrate extraordinary people doing ordinary things and ordinary people doing extraordinary things. Ubiquitous and still at the center of pop culture close to 50 years later, the PEOPLE brand is accessible across all media and platforms (print, digital, video, podcasts, OTT, mobile, social) bringing more than 100 million consumers a unique mix of breaking entertainment news, exclusive photos, video, unparalleled access to the red carpet, celebrities, and in-depth reporting on the most compelling newsmakers of our time. An essential component of PEOPLE's editorial vision remains human interest stories, which touch and often mirror the lives of our passionate audience. ComScore ranks the PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly Digital Network No. 1 in the entertainment news category.