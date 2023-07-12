Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) today announced that it named Katie Martin Kelley as Executive Vice President of Communications for Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, where she will lead media relations and corporate communications for the film group, including Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema and newly rebranded Warner Bros. Pictures Animation. Martin Kelley will report to Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy, Co-Chairs & CEOs of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group.

Martin Kelley comes to WBD from Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), where she served as chief communications officer supporting the company's strategic global communications efforts across all divisions of the studio, and previously worked closely with DeLuca and Abdy on a deep bench of films including "Women Talking," the 25th film in the James Bond series "No Time To Die," "Licorice Pizza," and "House of Gucci."

De Luca and Abdy commented: "Katie is highly regarded as one of Hollywood's top communications executives and a true master of her craft. We are delighted to work with Katie again and warmly welcome her to Warner Bros. during this exciting time as we accelerate the expansion of the studio's film slate and our investment in the theatrical experience."

Prior to joining MGM, Martin Kelley spent 12 years at Paramount Pictures where she served in dual roles, overseeing domestic publicity and corporate communications for the studio. There she worked on several hit franchises, including the "Transformers," "Star Trek," "Paranormal Activity," and "Mission: Impossible," and had an integral role in notable Oscar campaigns for Best Picture nominated titles including "Arrival," "Selma," "Fences" and "The Wolf of Wall Street," among many others. She also worked as a publicity consultant for award-winning production company Plan B Entertainment on its films "Beautiful Boy," "If Beale Street Could Talk," and "Vice."

Martin Kelley is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.