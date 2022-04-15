Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBD   US9344231041

WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.

(WBD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  04-12
26.00 USD   +5.35%
05:34pWARNER BROS DISCOVERY : NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - Form 8-K
PU
05:24pWARNER BROS DISCOVERY : UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED COMBINED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC. (F/K/A DISCOVERY, INC.) AND THE WARNERMEDIA BUSINESS - Form 8-K/A
PU
05:24pWARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Warner Bros Discovery : NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - Form 8-K

04/15/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE

This section presents Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure of performance which is derived from the historical consolidated financial statements of Discovery, Inc. ("Discovery"), which was renamed Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ("WBD"), the historical combined financial statements of the portion of the WarnerMedia segment of AT&T Inc. that was acquired by WBD (the "WarnerMedia Business") and the unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial statements. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, operating income, net income and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP").

WBD believes Adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends and facilitate evaluation of period-to-period operating performance by eliminating items that are variable in nature and not considered by WBD management in the evaluation of ongoing operating performance, allowing comparison of recurring core business operating results over multiple periods. WBD also believes Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by WBD management for financial and operational decision-making. WBD believes Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled non-GAAP measures are widely used by investors, securities analysts, ratings agencies, and other parties in evaluating companies as a measure of financial performance. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently from the way these metrics are calculated in this document. As a result, the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Reconciliations of this non-GAAP measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure have been provided below.

WBD defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders adjusted for (i) net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests, (ii) net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, (iii) income tax expense (benefit), (iv) depreciation and amortization, (v) interest expense, net, (vi) other (income) expense, net, (vii) loss (income) from equity investees, net, (viii) loss on extinguishment of debt, (ix) restructuring and other charges, (x) impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, (xi) employee share-based compensation, (xii) (gains) losses on disposition, (xiii) transaction costs directly related to acquisitions, integrations and other transactions, (xiv) amortization of the step-up to fair value of content related to acquisitions, and (xv) other items impacting comparability. WBD adjusts for these aforementioned items which impact comparability of financial performance between periods. WBD also excludes the depreciation of fixed assets, amortization of intangible assets, amortization of the step-up to fair value of content related to acquisitions, impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, and employee share-based compensation, as these amounts do not represent cash payments in the current reporting period.

1

Year ended December 31, 2021
Historical
Discovery 		Historical
WarnerMedia
Business after
Reclassification
Adjustments 		Pre-Merger
Pro forma
Adjustments 1 		Merger Pro
forma
Adjustments 1 		WBD Pro
Forma
Combined

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$ 1,006 $ 1,256 $ (1,166 ) $ (4,388 ) $ (3,292 )

Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

53 - - - 53

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

138 - - - 138

Income tax expense (benefit)

236 261 (388 ) (1,200 ) (1,091 )

Depreciation and amortization

1,582 3,852 - 3,774 9,208

Interest expense, net

633 368 1,554 - 2,555

Other income

(82 ) (192 ) - - (274 )

Income (loss) from equity investees, net

18 (8 ) - - 10

Loss on extinguishment of debt

10 - - - 10

Employee share-based compensation2

167 187 - 37 391

Restructuring and other charges3

32 12 - 53 97

Transaction and integration costs4

95 353 - 1,207 1,655

(Gain) loss on disposition

(71 ) 223 - - 152

Amortization of step-up to fair value of content related to acquisitions5

- 722 - 517 1,239

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 3,817 $ 7,034 $ - $ - $ 10,851
(1)

See unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial statements for details.

(2)

See footnote 6(k) of the unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial statements for details on employee share-based compensation.

(3)

See footnote 6(l) of the unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial statements for details on severance expense.

(4)

See footnotes 6(j) and 6(k) of the unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial statements for details on transaction and integration costs.

(5)

See footnote 5 of the unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial statements for details on amortization of step-up to fair value of content related to acquisitions.

2

Disclaimer

Warner Bros Discovery Inc. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 21:33:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.
05:34pWARNER BROS DISCOVERY : NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - Form 8-K
PU
05:24pWARNER BROS DISCOVERY : UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED COMBINED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF WAR..
PU
05:24pWARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
05:17pWARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC. Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
04/14Oreo-maker, Nestle, Pepsi face pressure from European employees over Russia
RE
04/14Oreo-maker, Nestle, Pepsi face pressure from European employees over Russia
RE
04/14Oreo-maker, Nestle, Pepsi face pressure from European employees over Russia
RE
04/14Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Exploring Overhaul of DC Entertainment
MT
04/14Trump ally Devin Nunes loses CNN defamation appeal
RE
04/13Warner Bros. Discovery Shares Up After Initiation by BofA Securities
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 49 482 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 44 393 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -30,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 60 374 M 60 374 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
EV / Sales 2023 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 24,88 $
Average target price 39,25 $
Spread / Average Target 57,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Miron Chairman
Avi Saxena Chief Technology Officer
David C. Leavy Chief Corporate & Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.0.00%60 374
FOX CORPORATION6.02%21 213
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK20.18%11 501
RTL GROUP S.A.11.54%8 696
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.12.61%6 971
TEGNA INC.20.96%4 971