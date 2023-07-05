TNT's coverage of the 2023 NBA Playoffs in May/June and strong performances by such freshman hits as Discovery's Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Food Network's Summer Baking Championship and ID's The Curious Case of Natalia Grace helped the US Networks Group at Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) deliver three nights with 60 percent share of viewing among Adults 18-49 across ad-supported cable in primetime. Since March, the network group, which includes Discovery, Food Network, HGTV, Investigation Discovery, TBS, TNT, TLC, Adult Swim, OWN and others, also delivered 16 nights with more than a 50 percent share of cable viewing among Adults 18-49-outperforming other network groups in second quarter.

Six of the WBD networks ranked among the top 10 in cable, with the group attracting 131 million total viewers on average each month. As of June 30, eight of the top 10 highest-rated unscripted freshman or limited series in primetime were from the network group: 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All: No Limits (TLC), Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing (Discovery), The Curious Case of Natalia Grace (ID), Jared From Subway: Catching a Monster (ID), MILF Manor (TLC),Match Me Abroad (TLC), Summer Baking Championship (Food Network) and Seeking Brother Husband (TLC).

"Our popular group of networks attracts more than one-third of all cable viewers 25-54 each night," said Kathleen Finch, Chairman and Chief Content Officer, US Networks Group, Warner Bros. Discovery. "In 2Q our viewers came for sports, their favorite series and brand-new originals which premiered all quarter long and kept our ratings and audience share high."

Select second quarter 2023 performance highlights for brands in the US Networks Group at Warner Bros. Discovery include: