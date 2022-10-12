Advanced search
    WBD   US9344231041

WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.

(WBD)
10-12-2022
11.79 USD   +1.59%
01:02pWarner Bros Discovery : Parul Agrawal Promoted to Senior Vice President and Head of Drama Development at Warner Bros. Television
PU
10/11Morgan Stanley Adjusts Warner Bros. Discovery's Price Target to $16 from $18, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
10/11Goldman Sachs Raises Warner Bros. Discovery's Price Target to $19 From $21, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
Warner Bros Discovery : Parul Agrawal Promoted to Senior Vice President and Head of Drama Development at Warner Bros. Television

10/12/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
BURBANK, Calif. (October 12, 2022) - Warner Bros. Television announced today that Parul Agrawal has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Head of Drama Development. The announcement was made by Clancy Collins White, Executive Vice President and Head of Development, WBTV.

In her new role, Agrawal will report to Collins White and will spearhead the creation of new dramatic television programming for all platforms. This includes drama series, limited series, and movies for television that the Studio will produce for Warner Bros. Discovery's HBO Max, external streaming services, cable, and the broadcast networks. She will also oversee a WBTV drama development team that includes senior vice president Tony Optican and vice presidents Ashley Cole, Jonathan Harris, and Mitzi Miller, among others. Agrawal succeeds Leigh London Redman, who recently joined Berlanti Productions as its new President.

Agrawal joined WBTV in 2010 and most recently served as Vice President, Drama Development, since 2019. In her 12-year tenure with the company, she has contributed to the development of a number of high-profile projects, including the Emmy®-winning Lovecraft Country for HBO, Gossip Girl, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, and the upcoming The Girls on the Bus for HBO Max, Bad Monkey for Apple TV+, Keep Breathing, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Maid for Netflix, All American, All American: Homecoming, Batwoman, Black Lightning, Gotham Knights, Kung Fu, Riverdale, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, and Roswell, New Mexico for The CW, Blindspot and the upcoming Found for NBC, Castle Rock for Hulu, God Friended Me for CBS, Prodigal Son for FOX, and many more.

In her role, she has worked closely with key producers and production companies such as Alloy Entertainment, Bad Robot Productions, Berlanti Productions, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Elizabeth Banks, Ava DuVernay, Mindy Kaling, Bill Lawrence, and Nkechi Okoro Carroll, to name just a few.

Prior to joining WBTV, Agrawal worked in development at Brancato/Salke Productions, the former production company of producers Chris Brancato and Bert Salke. She previously worked with The L Word creator/executive producer Ilene Chaiken on the final season of the original acclaimed Showtime series. And she started her TV career as the script coordinator on AMC's Mad Men.

Contacts:

Rebecca Marks, rebecca.marks@warnerbros.com

Robert Pietranton, robert.pietranton@warnerbros.com

Disclaimer

Warner Bros Discovery Inc. published this content on 12 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2022 17:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
