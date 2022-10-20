Warner Bros Discovery : TCM To Launch New Franchise Musical Matinee Hosted by Dave Karger

Weekly Series to Premiere Nov. 5

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) announced today a new weekly series, Musical Matinee, hosted by TCM's Dave Karger, celebrating the beloved musical genre every Saturday at 12:00pm ET. The series kicks off Nov. 5 with An American in Paris (1951).

"I have a song in my head from the moment I wake up until I go to bed at night," said Dave Karger, TCM Host of Musical Matinee. "Movies and music are my two passions, and they have always been intertwined to me. If we can give everyone a dose of music to start off their weekend, that's a good thing!"

The selections for Musical Matinees in November represent a range of films where music plays an important part in the storytelling:

Nov. 5 - An American in Paris (1951): Ranked number 9 on AFI's list of Greatest Movie Musicals, this film, inspired by a Gershwin composition, went on to inspire a Broadway musical

Nov. 12 - 42 nd Street (1933): The definitive backstage musical, this pre-code film was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture at the 6 th Academy Awards and was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the United States National Film Registry

Street (1933): The definitive backstage musical, this pre-code film was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture at the 6 Academy Awards and was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the United States National Film Registry Nov. 19 - See You In My Dreams (1951): This musical is a biography of Great American Songbook lyricist Gus Kahn, starring Doris Day and Danny Thomas

Nov. 26 - Annie (1982): Based on the 1977 Broadway musical of the same name, an orphan girl teaches a wealthy businessman how to love again

Karger began guest hosting on TCM in 2016 and was named an official host in 2018. Press kit and interviews available upon request. For more information, please visit the TCM website.

About Turner Classic Movies (TCM)

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) is a two-time Peabody Award-winning network that presents classic films, uncut and commercial-free, from the largest film libraries in the world highlighting "where then meets now." TCM features the insights from Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz along with hosts Alicia Malone, Dave Karger, Jacqueline Stewart and Eddie Muller, plus interviews with a wide range of special guests and serves as the ultimate movie lover destination. With more than two decades as a leading authority in classic film, TCM offers critically acclaimed series like The Essentials, along with annual programming events like 31 Days of Oscar® and Summer Under the Stars. TCM also directly connects with movie fans through popular events such as the annual TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood, the TCM Big Screen Classics screening series, and the TCM Classic Cruise. In addition, TCM produces the wildly successful podcast "The Plot Thickens," which has had more than 6 million downloads to date. TCM hosts a wealth of material online at tcm.com and through the Watch TCM mobile app. Fans can also enjoy a classic movie experience on the Classics Curated by TCM hub on HBO Max.

Press Contact

Taryn Jacobs

Taryn.Jacobs@warnermedia.com