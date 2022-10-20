Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBD   US9344231041

WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.

(WBD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:32 2022-10-20 pm EDT
12.95 USD   +2.66%
12:20pWarner Bros Discovery : TCM To Launch New Franchise Musical Matinee Hosted by Dave Karger
PU
11:15aWarner Bros. Discovery, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:31aWarner bros. discovery to report third-quarter 2022 results on thursday, november 3
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Warner Bros Discovery : TCM To Launch New Franchise Musical Matinee Hosted by Dave Karger

10/20/2022 | 12:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Weekly Series to Premiere Nov. 5

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) announced today a new weekly series, Musical Matinee, hosted by TCM's Dave Karger, celebrating the beloved musical genre every Saturday at 12:00pm ET. The series kicks off Nov. 5 with An American in Paris (1951).

"I have a song in my head from the moment I wake up until I go to bed at night," said Dave Karger, TCM Host of Musical Matinee. "Movies and music are my two passions, and they have always been intertwined to me. If we can give everyone a dose of music to start off their weekend, that's a good thing!"

The selections for Musical Matinees in November represent a range of films where music plays an important part in the storytelling:

  • Nov. 5 - An American in Paris (1951): Ranked number 9 on AFI's list of Greatest Movie Musicals, this film, inspired by a Gershwin composition, went on to inspire a Broadway musical
  • Nov. 12 - 42nd Street (1933): The definitive backstage musical, this pre-code film was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture at the 6th Academy Awards and was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the United States National Film Registry
  • Nov. 19 - See You In My Dreams (1951): This musical is a biography of Great American Songbook lyricist Gus Kahn, starring Doris Day and Danny Thomas
  • Nov. 26 - Annie (1982): Based on the 1977 Broadway musical of the same name, an orphan girl teaches a wealthy businessman how to love again

Karger began guest hosting on TCM in 2016 and was named an official host in 2018. Press kit and interviews available upon request. For more information, please visit the TCM website.

About Turner Classic Movies (TCM)

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) is a two-time Peabody Award-winning network that presents classic films, uncut and commercial-free, from the largest film libraries in the world highlighting "where then meets now." TCM features the insights from Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz along with hosts Alicia Malone, Dave Karger, Jacqueline Stewart and Eddie Muller, plus interviews with a wide range of special guests and serves as the ultimate movie lover destination. With more than two decades as a leading authority in classic film, TCM offers critically acclaimed series like The Essentials, along with annual programming events like 31 Days of Oscar® and Summer Under the Stars. TCM also directly connects with movie fans through popular events such as the annual TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood, the TCM Big Screen Classics screening series, and the TCM Classic Cruise. In addition, TCM produces the wildly successful podcast "The Plot Thickens," which has had more than 6 million downloads to date. TCM hosts a wealth of material online at tcm.com and through the Watch TCM mobile app. Fans can also enjoy a classic movie experience on the Classics Curated by TCM hub on HBO Max.

Press Contact

Taryn Jacobs

Taryn.Jacobs@warnermedia.com

Disclaimer

Warner Bros Discovery Inc. published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 16:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.
12:20pWarner Bros Discovery : TCM To Launch New Franchise Musical Matinee Hosted by Dave Karger
PU
11:15aWarner Bros. Discovery, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:31aWarner bros. discovery to report third-quarter 2022 results on thursday, november 3
PR
06:01aWarner Bros. Home Entertainment And : The fellowship of the ring (extended edition) web3 ..
PR
10/19Wall St set to open lower as soaring Treasury yields dampen Netflix-led gains
RE
10/19Futures down as surging Treasury yields dampen Netflix-led gains
RE
10/18Warner Bros Discovery : Turner Classic Movies Announces 14th Annual TCM Classic Film Festi..
PU
10/18European Midday Briefing: Stocks Gain Again But -2-
DJ
10/18BT Group Changes Guidance to Reflect Sports JV With Warner Bros -- Update
DJ
10/18BT Group Updates Fiscal Year 2023 Revenue Guidance on Eurosport JV
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44 826 M - -
Net income 2022 -4 125 M - -
Net Debt 2022 47 294 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,82x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 30 612 M 30 612 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
EV / Sales 2023 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 12,61 $
Average target price 24,00 $
Spread / Average Target 90,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David M. Zaslav President & Chief Executive Officer
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
Samuel A. di Piazza Chairman
Robert R. Bennett Independent Director
Li Haslett Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.-46.43%30 612
FOX CORPORATION-20.54%15 635
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.22.49%7 098
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-33.55%5 955
RTL GROUP S.A.-28.91%5 017
TEGNA INC.9.91%4 551