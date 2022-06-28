Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBD   US9344231041

WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.

(WBD)
  Report
02:17 2022-06-28 pm EDT
13.80 USD   -3.40%
01:52pWARNER BROS DISCOVERY : . Television Group Renews Overall Deal with Melissa Benoist and her Production Company, Three Things Productions
PU
06/24WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.(NASDAQGS : WBD) added to Russell 1000 Growth Index
CI
06/24WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.(NASDAQGS : WBD) dropped from Russell 1000 Defensive Index
CI
Warner Bros Discovery : . Television Group Renews Overall Deal with Melissa Benoist and her Production Company, Three Things Productions

06/28/2022 | 01:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Additionally, Benoist to Star in and Serve as a Producer on Berlanti Productions'The Girls on the Bus for HBO Max and WBTV
  • Warner Bros. Television Group announced today that it has renewed its overall deal with Supergirl star Melissa Benoist and her production company, Three Things Productions.
  • Under terms of the overall deal, Benoist and the Three Things Productions team - including Sahar Kashi, Vice President of Development - will continue to develop and produce new television programming for all platforms. This includes dramas, comedies, limited series, and more for Warner Bros. Discovery's HBO Max, as well as external streaming services, cable, and the broadcast networks.
  • In addition to renewing her producing pact with the Studio, Benoist is now confirmed to star in the upcoming HBO Max/Warner Bros. Television series The Girls on the Bus, from executive producers/writers Amy Chozick and Julie Plec, inspired by a chapter in Chozick's book. Benoist will play Sadie McCarthy, a journalist who romanticizes the original "Boys on the Bus" and who scrapped her whole life for her own shot at covering a presidential campaign for the paper of record. Sadie hits the trail and eventually bonds with three female competitors. Despite their differences, these women become a found family with a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera in town: the battle for the White House.
  • Benoist will also serve as a producer on the Berlanti Productions-produced project. Chozick and Plec developed The Girls on the Bus and serve as executive producers alongside showrunner Rina Mimoun, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter.
  • The agreement extends Benoist's long-standing partnership with the Studio. She previously starred in the title role of WBTV's long-running, groundbreaking hit DC drama series Supergirl, which concluded its six-season run on The CW in November 2021.
  • Financial terms were not disclosed, per Studio policy. WBTVG can confirm that it is an exclusive, multiyear agreement.
  • About Melissa Benoist: Melissa Benoist is a critically acclaimed film, television, and theatre actress. She most recently starred in The CW and WBTV's DC Super Hero series Supergirl. Her role on Supergirl allowed her to appear in other DC series, including Arrow, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, and Batwoman. Benoist's prior television credits include Glee, Waco, Homeland, The Good Wife, Blue Bloods, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent. In film, Benoist has starred in the Oscar®-winning Whiplash and other movies including Sun Dogs, Lowriders, Patriots Day, Band of Robbers, The Longest Ride, and Danny Collins. Benoist also has acted on stage, starring in the Broadway production of BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical for a limited run in the titular role of legendary singer, songwriter, and musician Carole King.
  • Reps: Benoist is represented by UTA, Anonymous Content, and Frankfurt Kurnit

# # #

Contacts:

Rebecca Marks, rebecca.marks@warnerbros.com

Robert Pietranton, robert.pietranton@warnerbros.com

Disclaimer

Warner Bros Discovery Inc. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 17:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
