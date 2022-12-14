Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    WBD   US9344231041

WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.

(WBD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2022-12-12
10.89 USD   -3.37%
05:54pWarner Bros Discovery expects $1 billion more in scrapped content charges
RE
05:34pWarner Bros Discovery Raises Restructuring Charges
MT
04:04pWARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC. Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
Warner Bros Discovery expects $1 billion more in scrapped content charges

12/14/2022 | 05:54pm EST
The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in Cannes

(Reuters) - Warner Bros Discovery Inc on Wednesday raised its expectations of costs related to content write-offs by $1 billion and said the charges could now reach up to $3.5 billion.

For the media company, formed earlier this year by the merger of AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia unit and Discovery Inc, the total financial restructuring cost could now be between $4.1 billion and $5.3 billion.

Warner Bros has undertaken a series of cost-cutting measures since the merger, including canceling projects such as the live-action version of the DC Comics character "Batgirl", a planned "Wonder Twins" film, and shutting down the CNN+ streaming news service.

Some reports said the shows "Nevers" and "Westworld" would be pulled from HBO Max.

The company has said the restructuring initiatives will be substantially completed by the end of 2024.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 43 483 M - -
Net income 2022 -5 418 M - -
Net Debt 2022 45 736 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,30x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 26 445 M 26 445 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
EV / Sales 2023 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 84,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David M. Zaslav President & Chief Executive Officer
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
Samuel A. di Piazza Chairman
Robert R. Bennett Independent Director
Li Haslett Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.-53.74%26 445
FOX CORPORATION-13.20%16 904
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.19.32%6 793
RTL GROUP S.A.-15.36%6 501
TEGNA INC.6.68%4 421
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-52.85%4 402