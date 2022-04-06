Warner Bros Discovery : “LOUISIANA LAW” FOLLOWS THE AGENTS OF THE LOUISIANA DEPT. OF WILDLIFE AND FISHERIES, PREMIERES ON DISCOVERY CHANNEL SATURDAY, APRIL 9 AT 8PM ET/PT

- LOUISIANA LAW is the Latest Addition to Discovery's Wildlife Conservation Patrol Programming which includes Lone Star Law -

LOUISIANA LAW follows the men and women of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries as they patrol one of the most geographically diverse states in the U.S. Their jurisdiction ranges from the deep forests at the Arkansas border to the lowland marshes and bayous near the coast and extends 200 miles into the Gulf of Mexico. Louisiana's wildlife agents are tasked with protecting the natural resources of the state, but also have the authority to enforce all state and federal criminal laws. Often patrolling alone and miles from backup, agents encounter and manage dangerous situations involving both wildlife and people - all in the name of conservation. Audiences ride along on the wildlife agents' mission when LOUISIANA LAW premieres exclusively on Discovery Channel Saturday, April 9 at 8PM ET/PT.

Nicknamed "Sportsman's Paradise" for its rich land and wildlife resources, Louisiana is home to more than one million alligators, countless crawfish, shrimp, oysters, bobcats, black bear, deer, 160 species of birds, and a wealth of fresh and saltwater fish. Fishing and hunting is a way of life for many residents; to preserve the land and protect both citizens and wildlife, agents are on call 24/7 as they patrol Louisiana's beautiful bayous, vast river deltas, and dense pine forests.

"I am so happy that, through this incredibly well-done show, the public can witness the hard work, common sense and courage displayed by our agents," said LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet.

"We are extremely excited and proud about the second season of Louisiana Law. The show does a great job of showcasing the diverse job that agents do on a day-to-day basis," said Col. Chad Hebert, head of the LDWF Enforcement Division. "We hope the show is both educational and entertaining at the same time for the public and shows what it takes to enforce the laws of conserving outdoor resources."

LOUISIANA LAW premieres with a man's life on the line as Sgt. Scott Dupre and Lt. Joey Thompson race to locate an elderly hunter who's gone missing in a vast river wilderness area. Cpl. Blaine Wagner and Lt. Adam Young investigate a haul of illegal redfish dumped on a riverbank and nearby anglers who refuse to take responsibility, while Cpl. Michael Cook tracks down a suspected hunter/trespasser and finds bloody evidence tying the hunter to an illegal deer. Later, Sgt. Kurt Hatten and Sgt. Leroy Tarver crack down on a pair of hunters using illegal ammunition to shoot ducks in a protected area, and Sr. Agent Suni Nelson handles a tense encounter on the roadside.

Follow the conversation on social media with #LouisianaLaw, and follow Discovery on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more updates.

LOUISIANA LAW is produced for Discovery Channel by Warm Springs Productions in association with Watson Pond Productions, where Christopher Voos, Marc Pierce, Chris Richardson, and Brad Johnson serve as executive producers. For Discovery, Lisa Lucas is executive producer with Katie Meloy as production coordinator.

About Discovery Channel

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 88.3 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps and Discovery Kids Play; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and Motor Trend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media and a strategic alliance with the PGA Tour to create the Global Home of Golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Turbo/Velocity, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit www.corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

###