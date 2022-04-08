Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    DISCA   US25470F1049

WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.

(DISCA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/08 04:00:00 pm EDT
24.43 USD   +5.90%
04/07WARNER BROS DISCOVERY : HGTV ORDERS NEW SIX-EPISODE DOCU-SERIES ‘CHRISTINA IN THE COUNTRY' (WT) STARRING CHRISTINA HALL
PU
04/07Warner Bros Discovery top boss announces new leadership team
RE
04/07WARNER BROS DISCOVERY : Discovery, Inc. Announces Future Leadership Team for Warner Bros. Discovery
PU
WarnerMedia, Discovery complete merger, become Warner Bros Discovery

04/08/2022 | 06:59pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: AT&T logo is seen on a smartphone in front of displayed Discovery and Warner Media logos in this illustration

April 8 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia unit and Discovery Inc have completed their merger, the companies said on Friday.

The combined company, Warner Bros Discovery Inc, will start trading on the Nasdaq on Monday under the ticker symbol "WBD."

In May last year, the companies set out to merge and become a standalone media business, with AT&T aiming to focus more on its wireless ambitions and Discovery looking to beef up its content library.

"With the close of this transaction, we expect to invest at record levels in our growth areas of 5G and fiber, where we have strong momentum," AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey said in a statement.

Warner Bros Discovery's portfolio includes Discovery Channel, Warner Bros. Entertainment, CNN, HBO, Cartoon Network; streaming services Discovery+ and HBO Max; and franchises like "Batman" and "Harry Potter."

A top priority for David Zaslav, the long-time Discovery veteran leading the combined entity, is to make streaming video as profitable as the old TV business, analysts said.

Discovery On Thursday announced the executive team to lead the new Warner Bros Discovery (WBD), leaning heavily on a trusted group of lieutenants, many of whom have worked with its chief executive since his days at NBC.

Nine high-level WarnerMedia executives, including Chief Executive Jason Kilar and Studios and Network chief Ann Sarnoff, announced their exits ahead of the formation of the combined company earlier this week. (Reporting by Eva Mathews and Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASDAQ COMP. -1.34% 13711 Real-time Quote.-11.17%
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC. 5.90% 24.43 Delayed Quote.3.78%
