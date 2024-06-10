By Adriano Marchese

Rogers Communications has agreed to bring content from NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery to streaming platforms in Canada.

The Canadian telecommunications company said Monday that it has penned multi-year deals with the two U.S.-based mass media and entertainment companies

Starting in September, Rogers will Launch NBCUniversal's Bravo channel in the country and will become the English-language television content rights holder in Canada.

A few months later in January, Rogers will be the distribute Warner Bros. Discovery's U.S. lifestyle and factual brands, including HGTV and The Food Network.

Rogers said it will work with Canadian distributors to make the content widely available, and that it will increase its investment in original Canadian content and collaborate with Canadian independent producers.

No financial details of the new partnerships were disclosed.

