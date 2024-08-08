The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (“Warner Bros. Discovery” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: WBD) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Warner Bros. Discovery released its second quarter 2024 financial results on August 7, 2024. The Company reported a $9.1 billion impairment charge from its Networks division. According to the Company, the impairment is in "response to the difference between market capitalization and book value, continued softness in the U.S. linear advertising market, and uncertainty related to affiliate and sports rights renewals, including the NBA." Based on these facts, shares of Warner Bros. Discovery fell by 9.6% in after hours trading on the same day.

