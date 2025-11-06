Warner Bros Discovery reported a net loss of $148m for Q3 2025, compared to a profit of $135m a year ago, despite adjusted EBITDA rising 2% to $2.47bn.



As in the previous quarter, this increase in adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to growth in the streaming and studio segments, partially offset by a decline in the global linear networks segment.



At $9.04bn, its revenues declined by 6%, with decreases in both distribution revenues (-4%) and content revenues (-3%), but especially in advertising revenues (-16%) against a backdrop of declining domestic linear audiences.



While the split between Warner Bros. (streaming and studios) and Discovery Global (global networks) remains on track to be finalized in mid-2026, the group notes that a review of strategic alternatives was initiated last month.