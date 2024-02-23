On Thursday evening, Warner Bros Discovery reported a net loss of $400 million for the last three months of 2023, down fivefold year-on-year, but with adjusted EBITDA down 5% to $2.47 billion.

saw revenues contract 7% to $10.3 billion, with declines in its studios (-17%) and networks (-9%) divisions largely outweighing 3% growth in the direct-to-consumer division.

Having implemented our strategic plan to reposition the group, we are now on a solid footing with a clear path to growth", says David Zaslav, CEO of the media and entertainment group.

