Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (formerly Discovery, Inc.) is a media and entertainment group organized around two areas of activity: - TV channel operation and broadcasting in the United States (62.8% of net sales): owned, at the end of 2021, 18 channels for the home, decoration, cooking, and lifestyle (Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science Channel, MotorTrend, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, OWN, etc.). The group also develops and operates Internet sites associated with the TV channel names or independent Internet sites (Food.com, FrontDoor.com, etc.); - international TV channel broadcasting (37.2%). Net sales break down by source of revenues between sales of advertising spaces (51%), content and audiovisual rights (44.4%) and other (4.6%). The United States account for 63.4% of net sales.

Sector Broadcasting